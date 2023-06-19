Knicks Listed as Potential Landing Spot for All-Star Forward

As the dust begins to settle on the 2022-23 season, the New York Knicks will be gearing up for a summer in which they’re connected to every star that’s rumored to be available via trade.

One of the more notable names that has been floated around in recent weeks is New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Zion Williamson. The All-Star-level forward has had a difficult start to life in the NBA, missing more games through injury than he’s actually played.

Nevertheless, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz believes the Knicks could be a potential landing spot for Williamson should the Pelicans decide to cut ties with the beleaguered powerhouse.

Let Zion get traded to the Knicks or a major market and watch how all of these national media guys do a 180 with their opinions of him pic.twitter.com/kD0pxvhNKc — Anthony Sain (@SainAsylum) June 19, 2023

“New Orleans has the talent and future draft assets to become a powerhouse in the Western Conference but is continually held hostage by the 22-year-old’s injuries,” Swartz wrote. “Trading him now while there’s still value may be the best path forward, and it’s something the rest of the NBA is watching.” – Swartz then went on to list the Knicks among the ‘best trade landing spots’ for the Duke product.

Williamson played just 29 games for the Pelicans this season. However, he did average 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists on 60.8% shooting from the field and 36.8% shooting from deep.

Pelicans Looking to Trade Zion Williamson

According to Bill Simmons, who was speaking on a June 18 episode of his The Bill Simmons Podcast, there is some belief around the league that Williamson could be traded before draft night on June 22.

“The Zion thing is a real, real subplot. I had somebody that I trust tell me [Saturday] that he will not be on that [New Orleans Pelicans] team on Thursday. I was like, ‘Really? I haven’t heard that.’ He said, ‘You watch.’ So, there you go on that,” Simmons said.

The reason the Knicks are likely finding themselves in the trade rumors surrounding Williamson is because of their tradeable assets. New York finds itself with multiple young players and a plethora of draft picks at their disposal, making them one of the more likely trade candidates for a star-caliber player.

Toronto Raptors Pinpointed as ‘Sweetspot’

While many around the league believe the Knicks will look to make a splash this offseason, there may not be an ideal superstar trade target. However, according to Eastern Conference Executive, who spoke with Heavy on Sports Sean Deveney, there could be value in targeting some of the Toronto Raptors’ more talented veterans.

“Toronto is where they’re probably going to find some guys who can fit,” The executive said. “OG Anuonoby or Pascal Siakam, when the Raptors really get into talking about those two, that is where the sweet spot probably is for New York.”

This could be the right time for the Raptors to trade Pascal Siakam: https://t.co/xbSCMcJ8dF — Hoops Rumors (@HoopsRumors) June 19, 2023

As things stand, the Raptors could decide to re-tool their roster rather than rebuild it. Yet, should Toronto decide to hit the reset button, it would make sense for the Knicks to gauge the availability of Siakam and/or Anunoby, as both players could certainly improve New Yorks’ current rotation.

Unfortunately, the Knicks will continue to be linked with every available high-profile player this summer, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a chance of them acquiring some fresh talent. The only question is whether they go star hunting or look to fill some gaps around the edges of the current rotation.