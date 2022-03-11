Knicks Lose Breakout Forward to Season-Ending Injury: Report

Weeks before the trade deadline, the New York Knicks gave up a first-round pick (as well as Kevin Knox) to acquire Cam Reddish from the Atlanta Hawks.

And just 15 games in, his tenure with the team has come to an end–for now.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that due to a shoulder injury Reddish suffered in a recent win over the Sacramento Kings, he’ll be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Under contract through next season, Cam Reddish could always return to the New York Knicks for another year.

But this injury could substantially impact his chances at a long-term future in the Big Apple.

A Reddish Extension is Unlikely

Given that he’s going into the last year of his rookie deal, Cam Reddish will be extension eligible this summer.

But even prior to his injury, the chances of the New York Knicks offering him one were deemed low.

Trust that the likelihood has only decreased, if anything, given the news of his season-ending injury.

Although the 21-year old did show flashes, and because of injuries elsewhere on the roster, was just carving out a role for himself before getting hurt against Sacramento.

He had 17 points on seven shots on the second night of their three-game win streak,

When speaking with Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype on Thursday, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News implied that while New York isn’t ruling out a future with Reddish, they’re not keen on offering him an extension this summer:

I think they’re open to trading him. They don’t want to trade him because they just gave up a first-round pick for him. If they get anything less than a first-round pick back for him, that would symbolize the trade was a big mistake already. I don’t think they want to make that concession. They want to give Cam Reddish another year. He’s under contract for next season. They don’t have to give him an extension. I don’t think they will based on what they’ve seen from him so far.

And that was before news broke of his season-ending injury.

But on the bright side, the New York Knicks did get some good news on the injury front Thursday.

Obi Toppin Bracing For a Return?

Prior to their Friday night matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies, forward Obi Toppin has been upgraded to questionable on the team’s injury report.

The eighth overall pick from last year’s draft has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury he suffered in the team’s March 2nd loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The good news for Toppin, and for Knicks fans, is that as opposed to when he was hurt, there’s a clear-cut role and minute diet waiting for him if he’s healthy.

Reddish was occupying the backup power forward minutes in smaller lineups for New York as of recent, and without him, head coach Tom Thibodeau won’t have any choice but to play the Dayton product.

Unfortunately, three-and-d wing Quentin Grimes remains out with a knee injury suffered in the first game out of the All-Star break.

But according to Marc Berman of the New York Post, he’s got a shot at returning prior to the season’s end:

No time table was set for his return after the Knicks announced a dislocated right knee, but Grimes is progressing quickly, is shooting and running, and likely will be cleared for his first practice Tuesday. Perhaps he will be back in 10 days or so.

That would potentially put a Grimes return at the 25th, with the New York Knicks on the road playing the Miami Heat.

And hopefully, next to a healthy Obi Toppin commandeering what once had the makings of a strong second unit.

