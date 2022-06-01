Knicks Rumors: Conference Rival Interested in Mitchell Robinson

The New York Knicks might already be searching high and low for a new point guard, but they currently have a more pressing issue to deal with – the future of Mitchell Robinson.

As things currently stand, the former 36th overall pick is set to hit unrestricted free agency at the start of the NBA off-season and hasn’t yet agreed to an extension with the Knicks. Robinson is a legitimate seven-foot rim runner with enough upside to easily envision him averaging a double-double once in his prime.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, the Detroit Pistons have begun monitoring Robinson’s situation and hold an interest in potentially acquiring the hulking big-man once the free agency period is officially underway.

“The Pistons, sources told B/R, are expected to use their cap space to acquire one impact player in the frontcourt and backcourt. While Brunson and Sexton are known as guards of real interest to fill that backcourt slot, Detroit is said to have an eye on Knicks center Mitchell Robinson, in addition to Phoenix Suns’ restricted free-agent big man Deandre Ayton,” Fischer wrote.

Detroit is currently amidst a rebuild and will be looking to add young, high-upside talent alongside Cade Cunningham, so a towering center that can unlock Cunningham’s pick-and-roll game makes perfect sense.

Bamba Linked as Potential Replacement

While Robinson’s future is anything but clear, and there’s still a slim chance that he chooses to remain with the Knicks, the front office has been doing their due diligence on potential replacements, with the Orlando Magic’s Mo Bamba listed as a potential target.

However, according to Fred Katz of The Atheltic, Bamba being a restricted free agent complicates things for New York, as their best hope at obtaining him would be via a sign-and-trade, which Orlando is unlikely to have interest in.

“Mo Bamba would be a natural answer here. He shot 38 percent from deep and played the best defense of his career this past season, but he’s restricted. Teams reserve the inflexibility of offer sheets for more expensive targets than Bamba…The Knicks would probably have to turn any potential signing of him into a sign-and-trade, meaning the Magic would have to go along with it. I don’t see why Orlando wouldn’t want to keep Bamba for a reasonable price,” Katz elaborated in a recent article.

Bamba has had a fantastic season in his first year as a starter, averaging 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game on 38.1% shooting the perimeter and 48.0% from the field.

Some Knicks ‘Decision Makers’ Want Robinson to Re-Sign

There’s nothing better for a team’s culture, than drafting, developing, and keeping home-grown talent, and Robinson falls under that category. The big man has been with the Knicks since they drafted him in 2017, and according to SNY’s Ian Begley, multiple decision-makers within the organization would like to see him return next season with a contract extension in place.

NBA Insider: Will Mitchell Robinson re-sign with the Knicks? | SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley says that while several members of the Knicks organization want Mitchell Robinson to return to the team next season, the two sides were far apart when discussing an extension late last season.

“I think there’s an expectation that some playoff contenders will have interest in Robinson, but by my count, those contenders wouldn’t be able to offer more than the mid-level exception. For the Knicks, they can exceed the salary cap to bring Robinson back, the two sides did talk about extensions over the course of the season. At one point prior to the trade deadline, I was told they were not close to an extension, they were pretty far apart.

I think there was some frustration there, I don’t know if that frustration is still there, but I do know that there are Knick decision-makers that would like to see Robinson come back. I don’t know if that’s a unanimous opinion, but it tells you a little bit about where things are between the Knicks and Robinson,” Begley said.

The discussions surrounding a new point guard for the Knicks might currently be taking center stage, but Robinson’s future is certainly something the front office will want to resolve in the coming weeks as we approach free agency – especially if a contender such as the Brooklyn Nets or Boston Celtics are showing interest. And hopefully, they can agree to a deal to keep the towering rim-protector in New York long-term.