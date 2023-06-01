Insider Drops Clue on Who’s Next Knicks GM: ‘Not Bob Myers’

The New York Knicks‘ next general manager would likely come from within the organization rather than Bob Myers — the architect of the Golden State Warriors dynasty — according to Newsday’s Steve Popper.

On Tuesday, Myers stepped down as the Warriors’ president of basketball operations and general manager, citing he can no longer give “complete engagement, a complete effort, 1,000 percent” to his job. Later in the day, news broke out that Scott Perry would not be retained as the Knicks’ general manager after his contract expires in August.

According to Popper, “There might be no need to officially name a replacement,” but quickly added that Perry’s likely successor had already been added last year:

Gersson Rosas would be a fitting successor to Perry, already having been a visible presence since arriving with a vague title: senior basketball consultant. Rosas worked 16 seasons in the Houston Rockets’ front office, much of it spent working with current Philadelphia 76er president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, briefly serving a three-month stay as general manager of the Dallas Mavericks, and then heading to Minnesota as president of basketball operations for the Timberwolves. Rosas, 44, was a constant at courtside with the Knicks last season after being the primary contact in negotiations as the Knicks tried to swing a deal for Donovan Mitchell last summer.

The Knicks, according to Popper, have already left out Perry from recent draft workouts.

“With the assistant GMs handling their assignments and Rosas already doing much of the work of a general manager, the title would be a formality,” Popper wrote.

Aside from Rosas, Knicks team president Leon Rose had been leaning on William Wesley, executive vice president and senior basketball advisor, and Brock Aller, vice president for basketball and strategic planning.

Popper added that it was Aller who facilitated the Josh Hart trade.

Scott Perry Blamed for Cam Reddish Trade

In a separate report, Perry was blamed for the ill-advised Cam Reddish trade in which the Knicks gave up a future first-round pick, which the Atlanta Hawks added to their two future draft picks to acquire All-Star guard Dejounte Murray.

“While the Knicks have been successful in recent years with this combined leadership in the front office, there is the occasional finger-pointing, and when the team traded for Cam Reddish and then discarded him in a deal a year later, blame was put on Perry for advocating for the deal — which in the end did bring Josh Hart to New York,” Popper wrote.

The Knicks ultimately flipped Reddish for Hart, who played a crucial role in their playoff run, but it also cost them their first-round pick (23rd) in this year’s draft.

Knicks-Kristaps Porzingis Reunion Wouldn’t Shock Insider

Rumors are swirling around that Kristaps Porzingis could head back to New York in the wake of a leadership shift in Washington.

SNY’s Knicks insider Ian Begley said, “It wouldn’t shock me.”

“I think any kind of bad blood between the organization and Porzingis is kind of not there anymore. Time heals those things, and it’s also a different regime. I wouldn’t be shocked,” Begley said on the Knicks Film School podcast.

Porzingis was the Knicks’ lottery pick in 2015, but the former fourth overall pick was shipped to Dallas in 2019 due to his injury history and differences with the front office led by former president Steve Mills and Perry.

With Perry going out, Porzingis could have a fresh start in New York if the Knicks decide to pursue him in the offseason.