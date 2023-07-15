Knicks Decided Against Trading for 3-Time All-Star: Report

The New York Knicks passed up on the opportunity to trade for Minnesota Timberwolves’ three-time All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

“There were talks between the Timberwolves and other teams before the draft and Towns’ name came up,” Begley said on the July 13 episode of The Lowe Post with Zach Lowe podcast. “I don’t know how aggressive the Timberwolves were with Towns, if at all, but the Knicks could have gone there as well, and they clearly have decided not to go there at this point.”

Begley added that the Knicks “have shown restraint in the trade market.”

The Knicks also recently backed out of the Paul George trade talks after balking at the Los Angeles Clippers’ asking price.

Towns has been linked to the Knicks ever since his former agent, Leon Rose, became the team president. The rumors grew louder this offseason as the Towns-Rudy Gobert frontcourt in Minnesota did not yield the desired playoff results.

Towns, a Piscataway, New Jersey native, was seen making the rounds in New York during the Knicks playoff run, from partying to pitching in a Yankees game.

But in May, it was also Begley who reported that the Knicks’ level of interest in Towns is no longer as strong as before.

“From what I’ve heard from a couple of people in touch with them, they felt the temperature was a little down on the interest in Towns compared to where it was very early on in Leon Rose’s tenure,” Begley said on the May 25 episode of the Hoopshype podcast with host Michael Scotto and fellow guest New York Daily News’ Stefan Bondy.

Towns was only limited to 29 games last season due to a Grade 3 calf strain. When healthy, he posted 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 50% overall and 36.6% from 3.

Against Nikola Jokic and the eventual champion Denver Nuggets, Towns averaged 18.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in five games in the first round of the playoffs.

Zach LaVine Asked About Knicks Trade Rumor

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine dodged the question about the Knicks on Broadcast Boys show at the MLB Celebrity Softball Game on July 9.

“Awww, man! Talk to Donovan [Mitchell],” LaVine replied, referring to the Cleveland Cavaliers star who was the next guest after him.

LaVine’s future in Chicago is the subject of speculation this summer after Fischer reported on June 15 that the Bulls are quietly calling a select group of teams to gauge trade interest involving the two-time All-Star.

It is unclear if the Bulls touched base with the Knicks after they initially had casual talks in February. But according to a New York Daily News report, LaVine’s camp would be against a trade to the Knicks.

Knicks Eye Backup Big in Free Agent Market

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, the Knicks are still searching for Julius Randle’s backup for next season following the Obi Toppin trade.

“According to a source, the Knicks are monitoring the free-agent market for a veteran big. Available players include Gorgui Dieng and Derrick Jones Jr.,” Daily News’ Stefan Bondy wrote.

The Knicks still have the $4.5 million bi-annual exception and veteran minimum to use in their search for a cheap backup big.