Knicks Players Impressed With Role Isaiah Hartenstein Plays

When Mitchell Robinson went down for the New York Knicks, he was expected to miss about 8-10 weeks with his ankle surgery. It was then reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic that the Knicks applied for a Disabled Player Exception, hinting at the likelihood that his season would be over. Isaiah Hartenstein has stepped up in his absence.

The Knicks signed Taj Gibson, but it’s been Hartenstein who’s given them great minutes and filled the void of Robinson. Knicks players have noticed his recent stretch, including Julius Randle, who pointed out the way he protected the rim against the Chicago Bulls in their recent win.

“I’m impressed with the way he’s protecting the rim, to be honest,” Julius Randle said to The Athletic’s Fred Katz after the win over the Bulls, on Hartenstein’s performances. “We’re used to Mitch doing that, covering up for our mistakes when we get beat off the dribble. But he’s a monster doing that. And to go up against (Bulls center Andre) Drummond and get 20 rebounds, it’s no slight. He’s been amazing.”

Hartenstein finished the game with 10 points, 20 rebounds, 1 assist, and 5 blocks. He played 37 minutes, the third straight game with 30-plus minutes. He’s played 30-plus minutes in 9 of his last 10 games.

Isaiah Hartenstein in Position to Be a Starter

While Hartenstein isn’t the most talented player on the team, it’s his toughness that puts him in positions to succeed. The 25-year-old is always diving on the floor to make a play for his teammate. Oftentimes, you can see him with blood showing on his body, proving the type of player that he is for this Knicks team.

Hartenstein understands that he needs to play that role if he wants to continue succeeding in New York, saying the following to The Athletic’s Fred Katz

“Every time I go to the bench, it’s kinda like, ‘Isaiah, you’re bleeding again,’ ” Hartenstein said. “I play hard. It’s gonna come with it. I don’t care if I’m bleeding.”

Robinson was also someone who could make a huge hustle play for New York, specifically as a rebounder. All that time going up against him in practice seems to be benefiting Hartenstein thus far.

The Knicks Could Trade for Karl-Anthony Towns

Despite the recent stretch from Hartenstein, the front offices’ interest in Karl-Anthony Towns remains high. Towns is averaging an impressive 21.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and shooting 40.1 from three-point range on nearly 5 attempts per game.

Hartenstein could help the Knicks get through this season before making a move for Towns in the offseason. However, if he becomes available, New York’s going to be in play to land the New Jersey native.

With the season the Minnesota Timberwolves are having, it’s questionable why they’d trade Towns. Matt Moore of The Action Network says that there’s tension between Towns and the Timberwolves, leading to the possibility of the Knicks making a play.

“In league circles outside of Minnesota, though, the rumor mill continues to churn. It has been suggested by multiple executives that there continues to be internal tension with Towns’ lack of poise in certain game situations. Anthony Edwards has become the clear on-court leader of the team, with Kyle Anderson and Rudy Gobert along with Mike Conley providing the veteran voices they need. Where does that leave Towns?”

This means one thing for the Knicks, and that’s Towns will replace Hartenstein if he becomes available, despite how well he’s playing.