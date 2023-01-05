Knicks Could Swing Big On Zach LaVine With Significant Offer: Report

The New York Knicks remain a couple of moves away from being an elite team in the Eastern Conference and, thus, a genuine championship contender.

However, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Knicks front office is keeping their options open when it comes to taking a swing for the fences and could be willing to make an offer for Zach LaVine, should the Chicago Bulls decide to pull the trigger on a rebuild.

If the Bulls make Zach LaVine available before the trade deadline, rival NBA executives are keeping an eye on the Knicks, Lakers, Mavericks, and Heat as potential suitors. More on players who can be moved after January 15 with @YossiGozlan on @hoopshype. https://t.co/kN2RBmIy5I — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) January 5, 2023

“If the Chicago Bulls make Zach LaVine available before the trade deadline, rival executives are keeping an eye on several teams who could have interest in trading for him, including the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and Miami Heat. The Knicks have plenty of draft picks they can offer along with salaries to reach LaVine’s salary,” Scotto wrote on January 5.

The Bulls have had a tough start to the new season and currently find themselves occupying 10th place in the Eastern Conference. However, despite Chicago’s struggles, LaVine has been playing at a high level, providing them with 22.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game on 45.7% shooting from the field and 37.8% shooting from deep.

Analyst Proposes Potential Zach LaVine Trad Package

On January 4, NBC Sports Chicago analyst Rob Schaefer proposed a trade that would send LaVine to the Knicks in return for future draft assets and some of the team’s young talent. Schaefer’s proposal looks like this:

Bulls receive: RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, salary filler, multiple first-round picks

Knicks receive: Zach LaVine

@travbryanmusic bro the Knicks add Lavine to that 5 are we not contenders❓❓ pic.twitter.com/hE1RL8jdBd — Jimbobleu (@JimboBleu) January 4, 2023

“The only question is how deep into the trove of assets the Knicks would want to go for LaVine. Perhaps after striking out on Donovan Mitchell in the offseason, they will be motivated, although LaVine is one-and-a-half years older, has a more checkered injury history and has not produced to Mitchell’s level this season,” Schafer wrote.

Giving up both RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, along with future draft considerations, would be a steep price for New York to pay; however, after missing out on Donovan Mitchell this past summer, the front office may be willing to do business at a slightly inflated price in order to ensure they get their target.

Knicks Could Trade Obi Toppin

According to an Eastern Conference Executive, who spoke with Heavy on Sports Sean Deveney under the condition of anonymity, there is a chance New York could be tempted to cash in on Obi Toppin, should any team firm up their interest.

Is it the perfect time for the Knicks to trade Julius Randle or Obi Toppin? (via @_Verts) https://t.co/BGrOa0O3yE pic.twitter.com/KzSMexuhLg — SNY (@SNYtv) December 19, 2022

“There has been some talk between the Pacers and Knicks about Obi (Toppin). He fits in Indiana, especially if they keep Turner. Obi is a rim-runner, he has some toughness, he has athleticism. He needs minutes and a team that is rebuilding with young talent like Indy is a really good match,” the executive said.

However, if the Knicks are serious about acquiring a star such as LaVine, it may make sense to keep hold of their younger players, as they could be valuable trade chips when the opportunity to move for a star presents itself – especially if the trading team is entering a rebuild and would value young, high-upside players.