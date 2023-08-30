When and Where to Watch Knicks Preseason Games

New York Knicks basketball will return shortly after Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart‘s Team USA campaign in the 2023 FIBA World Cup that ends on September 10 in Manila, Philippines.

The Knicks are scheduled to play four preseason games starting on October 9 against their Atlantic Division rival Boston Celtics.

The game is set at 7:30 p.m. at Madison Square Garden.

It will mark Donte DiVincenzo‘s first game in a Knicks uniform since signing a four-year, $50 million deal in free agency.

It will also be the first game of former Knicks lottery pick Kristaps Porzingis in a Celtics jersey at the Garden since Boston acquired the Latvian center from the Washington Wizards.

Porzingis is on track to recover from a foot injury in time for the training camp. The 7-foot-3 center is coming off his best season in the NBA, averaging 23.2 points on 49.8% field goal shooting and 38.5% from the 3-point distance, all career highs.

Five days later, on October 14, the Knicks will host the Minnesota Timberwolves to be aired over NBA TV at 7:30 p.m.

The game will mark Karl Anthony-Towns‘ return to the Garden since a calf injury kept him from playing the Knicks in the Timberwolves’ lone visit to New York last season. It will also be his first game against the Knicks since their rumored interest in him has waned.

On October 17, the Knicks will have a rematch with the Porzingis and the Celtics on the road at 7:30 p.m. live on NBA TV.

The following night, October 18, the Knicks will wrap up their preseason schedule at home against the new-look Washington Wizards at 7:30 p.m.

The Wizards have revamped their roster, trading away Porzingis and their longtime franchise player Bradley Beal.

Kyle Kuzma, who returned on a four-year, $102 million deal, and Jordan Poole, acquired from Golden State Warriors in the Chris Paul trade, are set to become the Wizards’ new 1-2 punch.

All games will also be aired over at MSG Network.

Josh Hart Flourishes in 1st Start with Team USA

Josh Hart grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds on top of two points, three assists and one steal in his first start for Team USA, replacing the ineffective Brandon Ingram.

The lineup shakeup sparked Team USA’s easy 110-62 rout of Jordan to sweep Group C in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

With Hart in the starting lineup alongside his former Villanova teammates Brunson and Mikal Bridges, Team USA zoomed to a 7-0 start and a 20-4 lead.

They never looked back, coasting to their third straight win — their most dominant showing in the tournament.

In the second round, Hart and Brunson will meet Montenegro, featuring Chicago Bulls’ All-Star center Nikola Vucevic, and Lithuania, led by Knicks’ 2021 second-round pick Rokas Jokubaitis, who’s eager to face the Knicks duo.

Evan Fournier Ponders NBA Future

It remains to be seen whether disgruntled Knicks guard Evan Fournier remains in New York or play for another team when the NBA preseason tips off.

As his FIBA World Cup turned into another nightmare run, Fournier pondered his NBA future after getting buried on the Knicks bench last season.

“As you know, it’s not in my hands. If the Knicks want to keep me, I’ll have to stay. If they want to trade me, I’ll have to go,” Fournier told Eurohoops on Tuesday after France salvaged a win against a gritty Lebanon team.

Fournier is averaging a team-leading 21.7 points per game on 48% shooting overall and 37% from long distance, but it was not enough to carry France into the second round.

Will it be enough to have another NBA team trade for him?