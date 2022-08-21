Knicks ‘Eager’ to Retain Sophomore Shooting Guard: Report

If the New York Knicks are genuinely willing to ‘do what it takes’ to land Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz, they’re going to have some tough decisions to make.

If recent reports are to be believed, the Jazz is holding firm on their asking price of multiple first-round picks and some young talent with scalable upside moving forwards. Luckily New York has a treasure chest of draft assets and young talent – the hard part is figuring out which young talent you’re comfortable with sending out as part of a trade package.

According to a recent report by the New York Post’s Marc Berman, the Knicks are reluctant to add last year’s draft pick, Quentin Grimes into a potential trade package for Mitchell – despite him being the ideal type of player Danny Ainge is looking to receive.

“There is belief around the league Thibodeau would prefer to give up Barrett in a deal than shooting guard Quentin Grimes, who is coming off a solid rookie year, and a summer league in which he looked quicker and more sculpted. Grimes is a better defender and 3-point shooter than Barrett…Ainge is hot to acquire Grimes for his Jazz rebuilding plan,” Berman wrote in his August 20 article.

Of course, the fact that RJ Barrett is in the final year of his rookie scale contract could become problematic in a potential trade, as the Utah Jazz would need to be confident they can reach an agreement on an extension before signing off on a deal.

Barrett Puts Knicks in a Tough Spot

According to an Eastern Conference GM who spoke to Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney in July, Barrett’s impending contract negotiations could make him an undesirable asset around the league – further hurting New York’s bargaining position with the Jazz.

REPORT: The Knicks have “put out word” that RJ Barrett will not be available in trades, even for Donovan Mitchell. (via @SeanDeveney, https://t.co/i8Uw8HoBT1) pic.twitter.com/VjO2a6IaaG — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 15, 2022

“R.J. is extension-eligible. That is a tough position. He might want max money or something close to it. He is not going to get it. It’s a tough negotiation for the Knicks with that because you have to commit to $30 million per year for a guy who is very good as a scorer and has potential but has not shown he is an elite player, really. There is interest in R.J. but no one wants to trade for him, then take on the job of negotiating with him. Let the Knicks do that,” The executive told Heavy.com’s, Sean Deveney.

Barrett impressed last season, showing growth across the board and averaging 20 points, 5.8 rebounds, and three assists per game while shooting 40.8% from the field, and 34.2% from deep.

Grimes Could be an Ideal Bench Scorer

In his first season as a professional, Quentin Grimes quickly became a fan favorite, as Knicks fans around the world became infatuated with his skill and potential upside. Throughout his rookie season, Grimes averaged six points, two rebounds, and an assist per game while shooting 50% from two and 38.1% from deep.

At six-foot-five, Grimes has excellent size for his position, and projects to be an above-average defender as he continues to improve his game – something that will ensure Tom Thibedeau will be a big fan. According to Basketball Index, Grimes excelled when defending opposing shooting guards and wings last season – especially when those opponents were starting-level caliber.

“There is belief around the league Thibodeau would prefer to give up Barrett in a deal than shooting guard Quentin Grimes” – Marc Berman pic.twitter.com/GO6SxOFln9 — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) August 21, 2022

Unfortunately, Ainge will also be aware of Grime’s potential and upside, which when coupled with Barrett’s impending contract negotiations, would make the sophomore guard a more desirable asset – and if the Knicks truly want to land Mitchell, they may have to sign off on adding the impressive shooting guard into a trade package.