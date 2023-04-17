Knicks’ Quentin Grimes Reveals What Cavs Star Said to Him Before Sinking Clutch FT in Game 1

New York Knicks second-year guard Quentin Grimes scored only five points in Game 1 on Saturday, but his last two at the free throw line with 4.3 seconds left sealed their 101-97 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell tried to get in his head, but Grimes was up for the challenge. He didn’t flinch. Instead, he clapped back at Mitchell.

“He was just like he didn’t like the first one because it rattled in a little bit,” Grimes told SNY’s Ian Begley. “So I was like, ‘You will like this next one.’ I made sure I knocked down that, but I think the atmosphere will be even crazier in this second game… It’s going to be a really fun game.”

Donovan Mitchell tries to rattle Quentin Grimes at the line but the ref then the Knicks step in 😂 Grimes comes thru in the clutch his 1st playoff game 🗡️🗡️ pic.twitter.com/2IiEEAvRVN — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) April 16, 2023

Mitchell dropped a game-high 38 points but struggled when Grimes was defending him. According to NBA.com’s matchup tracker, Mitchell scored only six points as he shot just 1-for-6 against Grimes in 37.70 partial possessions.

Grimes will have his hands full again against Mitchell in Game 2, especially if Josh Hart misses time. Hart sustained a left ankle sprain and was a limited participant during Monday’s practice. He was Mitchell’s second main defender in Game 1.

Against Hart, Mitchell had 17 on 7-of-13 shooting in 26.30 partial possessions, per NBA.com’s matchup tracker.

Josh Hart’s Game 2 Status Is Still up in the Air

Hart suffered an ankle sprain after awkwardly landing on teammate Julius Randle’s foot in a rebound attempt against Cavaliers’ big man Jarrett Allen, who tipped in Donovan Mitchell’s miss for a 93-92 lead with 2:12 left in Game 1.

Hart played through pain and sank the go-ahead 3-pointer after the injury occurred.

“Josh did some parts of the practice. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow,” New York coach Thibodeau said via SNY. “Usually, with sprains like that, it’s more how you feel the next day. He said he felt fine in the game. We’ll see where he is tomorrow.”

Hart played an inspired game in his playoff debut, scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, five came on the offensive glass. He also had two assists and one steal.

Hart was active on defense, contesting seven shots, the second-most in the team behind starting center Mitchell Robinson’s 11.

If Hart cannot play in Game 2, Thibodeau could bring second-year guard Miles McBride off the bench to defend Mitchell when Grimes gets his rest. Immanuel Quickley, who played solid defense despite missing all of his five shots, could also get a crack at slowing down the Cavaliers’ star.

Obi Toppin Expects Dogfight After Stealing Game 1

Obi Toppin played solid minutes off the bench with nine points, four rebounds and one assist in 14 minutes.

After air balling his first attempt in the game, he got into a rhythm in the third quarter, scoring all of his points in a pivotal stretch that gave the Knicks an 11-point lead, 76-65.

“It’s gonna be a dogfight this whole series,” Toppin said via SNY. “Every game from now on until the Finals, every team, it’s gonna be a dogfight. Everybody wants to win, everybody is gonna do extra things to help their team… We’re gonna bring that dog out every game.”