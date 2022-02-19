Knicks Refused to Entertain MVP Candidate’s Interest in Joining Team: Report

The New York Knicks had some incredible momentum entering the 2021 offseason. After dominating down the stretch to enter last year’s playoffs as a top-four seed, the Knicks had more money to spend than any team in the Association when summer hit.

As such, there was hope that Leon Rose and his brain trust could add some real star power to the mix and propel the team into the title picture.

Instead, New York’s decision-makers opted to re-up with multiple support players, then add Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier for an extra boost. While it wasn’t what fans were hoping for initially, one could talk themselves into believing it was a good thing.

In theory, the Knicks would be better while holding out for a bigger move down the road.

Clearly, things haven’t turned out that way. The team just hit the All-Star break with a 25-34 record, and no one was buying what it was selling at the trade deadline. As if that weren’t enough, an insider just reported that an MVP candidate was there for the taking and the Knicks elected to pass on him.

DeMar DeRozan’s resurgent effort has been one of the stories of the current NBA season. The veteran guard-forward has been a driving force behind the Bulls’ unexpected ascension to the top of the Eastern Conference, averaging 28.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game this season.

However, according to the New York Post’s Marc Berman, the Knicks may have had the inside track on acquiring him before he made the move to Chicago:

The Post has previously reported Knicks general manager Scott Perry wanted to take a longer look at DeRozan as a free agent, but Rose and his top adviser, William Wesley, were sold on Evan Fournier, whom they acquired in a sign-and-trade with the Celtics. The Post has further learned Rose’s decision to ignore DeRozan is an even bigger gaffe than originally thought, because the Knicks were one of the teams the 13-year veteran was most interested in joining.

Per Berman’s source, the Lakers were DeRozan’s top choice but when Rob Pelinka failed to come out with a firm offer, the Knicks were informed that the multi-time All-Star had “strong interest” in coming to NYC.

The Knicks just needed to put together the parameters of a deal. Instead of doing that, though, the team’s front office put its efforts into getting Fournier.

In Defense of the Knicks

While it’s easy to look at the Knicks’ apparent decision to pass on DeRozan with derision now, Rose, Perry and the rest of the team’s leadership structure weren’t exactly alone in overlooking DeRozan. There was a reason the now-five-time All-Star was considering taking a pay cut to join LA.

DeRozan has long been considered out of touch with the modern game by the analytics crowd. So, when he became the prize of the Bulls’ offseason by inking a three-year, $82 million contract in a sign-and-trade scenario — a deal that almost feels like a bargain now — not everyone was on-board with the move.

If anything, the Lakers may be the real failures here for turning to Russell Westbrook. Still, given Knicks’ incredible failure on various fronts over the last several months, the DeRozan non-signing feels like salt in the open wounds of Knicks Nation.

