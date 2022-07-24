Knicks Remain ‘Most Likely’ Landing Spot for Donovan Mitchell: Report

It wasn’t that long ago that the New York Knicks were patting themselves on the back for the acquisition of Jalen Brunson.

Yet, their celebrations seem to have been short-lived, because once Donovan Mitchell became available in trade discussions, the Knicks’ attention quickly turned to landing the All-Star scoring guard.

And according to Steve Popper of Newsday, it would seem that the Knicks continue to be, “the most likely landing spot” for Mitchell if the Utah Jazz move him.”

However, the Knicks and Jazz do appear to be some distance apart in the valuation of a fair deal, and while all signs are pointing to an eventual trade, it’s probably worth remaining patient – especially if the Utah Jazz are unwilling to accept Julius Randle as part of the deal.

Mitchell was impressive last season, participating in 67 regular-season games and averaging 25.9 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. The New York native was also named an All-Star and participated in six playoff games for the Jazz, averaging 25.5 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per contest.

Woj Gives Update on Knicks Mitchell Pursuit

While it’s been made abundantly clear that New York and Utah’s front offices have sat down at the negotiating table, there has been little in the way of updates on those talks – at least substantial updates.

However, on July 18, Adrian Wojnarowski finally gave Knicks fans some legitimate intel, as he detailed where both parties were at in trade discussions, and what type of deal it’s going to take in order to bring Mitchell to The Big Apple.

“Utah and New York talked last week, and I think the Jazz got a sense of what New York might be willing to do. And, it’s not just one particular deal, I think there are options. And it’s like a sliding scale, the more players you put in a deal, the less draft picks you wanna give up. The more draft assets you put in a deal, you want to put less players in. If you’re the Jazz, I want the players and the picks, because that’s where it starts…I do think the Knicks and Jazz will re-engage at some point, maybe it’s next week, maybe it’s in two weeks, maybe it’s in three weeks, but the Jazz are not necessarily going to move quickly…New York is motivated to get Donovan Mitchell, but I think they’re also motivated not to give up everything to get him,” Wojnarowski said during a July 18 episode of The Get Up.

Knicks Intend to Keep RJ Barrett

There’s no doubt that the Jazz are looking for a monster haul in return for Mitchell – they have proven that in what they got for Rudy Gobert – but it seems that the Knicks are ensuring RJ Barrett remains off the negotiating table.

According to an Eastern Conference Executive, who spoke with Heavy.com under the condition of anonymity, Barrett’s impending contract extension has made him an undesirable addition for any team via trade.

“R.J. is extension-eligible. That is a tough position. He might want max money or something close to it. He is not going to get it. It’s a tough negotiation for the Knicks with that because you have to commit to $30 million per year for a guy who is very good as a scorer and has potential but has not shown he is an elite player, really. There is interest in R.J. but no one wants to trade for him, then take on the job of negotiating with him. Let the Knicks do that,” The executive told Heavy.com’s, Sean Deveney.

Luckily, the Knicks have multiple young, talented assets they can include in a potential deal for Mitchell, or any other All-Star caliber player – so, let’s hope New York has enough in the reserve to appease the Jazz’s front office and make Mitchell a Knick in the coming weeks.