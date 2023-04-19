NBA Scout Gets Brutally Honest About Knicks Wing RJ Barrett

RJ Barrett is set to become the New York Knicks‘ highest-paid player next season. But his diminishing play is not inspiring confidence that the Knicks made the right decision to pay him instead of trading him in the last offseason.

Before their Eastern Conference first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers began, a Western Conference scout gave an unfiltered outlook on Barrett, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

“RJ is a good player and has made improvements over the years,” the Western Conference Scout told Heavy Sports. “But I think there’s a ceiling on his development. He’ll be [someone] who can be in the league for a long time as a good player and starter. I just don’t think he has that next level in terms of talent.”

It’s showing in the playoffs, where the stakes and pressure are at their highest. The Cavaliers are exploiting his limited skill set. Over the series’ first two games, Barrett went 6-for-25 from the field, including 1-of-8 from the 3-point territory. His lack of an outside shot turns him into an offensive liability against a Cavaliers team with elite rim protection.

New York coach Tom Thibodeau showed more confidence in Josh Hart, Quentin Grimes and Immanuel Quickley than Barrett in his closing lineups.

After signing a long-term extension with the Knicks last summer that could be worth up to $120 million over four years, he was expected to continue his ascent. But he regressed this season, except for his improved accuracy inside the arc, including a 4% jump (from 55 to 59%) around the rim, according to Cleaning the Glass.

The NBA scout believes it’s a combination of Barrett’s limited skill set and the arrival of Jalen Brunson that kept his on-court production down this season.

“I think, of course bringing in Brunson takes away from Barrett’s opportunities, but at the same time, I think for RJ, he wants to win,” the Western Conference scout told Heavy Sports. “I think that’s important, and he’s a competitor. I can’t speak for RJ, but I’m sure he’s happy winning than, like, maybe averaging 30 [points] and losing.”

Knicks Need RJ Barrett to Get Going

The Knicks need Barrett to provide them with the third scoring option if they are to go deep in the playoffs.

Barrett’s paltry playoff numbers — 10.5 points and 3.5 rebounds — are way below his regular-season averages of 19.6 points and 5.8 rebounds.

This RJ Barrett play made my blood boil last night. Darius Garland is 6’1” He HAS to be better. pic.twitter.com/1k2VYl5O17 — KnicksNation (@KnicksNation) April 19, 2023

Despite his struggles to manufacture baskets against Cleveland’s vaunted defense, Barrett continued to project confidence.

“They were open [shots]. It’s a good shot right around the basket. I shot that at practice every day. You can’t do the same thing all the time. You got to switch it up,” Barrett said in his postgame locker room interview. “They have great rim protection, so you can’t just go at them every single time. [I’m] trying to switch it up, and after that, I was able actually to drive and get some finishes in.”

After starting 1-for-6 in the first half of Game 2, Barrett improved in the second half, sinking 3 of 7 attempts.

Seven games into Barrett’s playoff career, he’s shooting only 32-of-92 from the field and 9-of-36 from 3-point territory.

Knicks Feel Good at Home

Barrett and the Knicks are looking forward to playing at Madison Square Garden as the series shifts to New York for Games 3 and 4, beginning on April 21.

“I know it’s going to be loud,” Barrett said. “The [Knicks] fans are going to be into it. It’s going to be a great atmosphere. [It’s] the most special place to play, so it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

While the Knicks have played better on the road this season, they have also made great strides at home toward the end of the regular season. They went 7-3 in their final 10 games at home.