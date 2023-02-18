Knicks Ruled Out in Race For 5-Time All-Star: Sources

The New York Knicks currently have two open roster spots and will likely be looking to add some depth before the March 1 playoff eligibility waiver deadline.

However, according to an Eastern Conference Executive who spoke with Heavy on Sports’ Sean Deveney, Kevin Love is unlikely to be a target for the Knicks front office, as they already have a young and talented frontcourt in place.

ESPN Sources: Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers have completed a contract buyout. The Miami Heat are a frontrunner to sign Love, but he plans to talk to the Philadelphia 76ers before making a decision. pic.twitter.com/9YKux1Svj2 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 18, 2023

“I can’t see either side pushing for a deal there. The Knicks have to deal with getting minutes for Obi Toppin and Jehrico Sims as it is, and putting Love into that mix is not going to get you anywhere. They have depth up front; why would Love want to go there?” The GM said.

Love, 34, is a five-time All-Star and would add quality depth to the Knicks rotation. However, the veteran forward is likely looking for a new home where he can play a legitimate role for a team, and that is not something he would find in New York, at least not with the Knicks.

Knicks Urged to Target Donte DiVincenzo in Summer

While the Knicks still have to add some depth to their roster for the remainder of the current season, they will certainly be making plans for the summer. According to Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale, one player New York should be keeping an eye on is Done DiVincenzo, who has a player option on his current deal for next season.

A steal and a monster three. 👀 Donte DiVincenzo had a night. pic.twitter.com/isrOqFPppY — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 31, 2022

“When in doubt, going with the multifaceted perimeter player is never a bad idea. Donte DiVincenzo doesn’t have traditional wing size, but he can take on stints at both the 2 and 3, as well as some spot minutes at the 1. His off-ball movement in the half-court is divine, he doesn’t let the rock stick, and New York could use his career-best 41.6 percent clip from deep on 7.1 attempts per 36 minutes,” Favale wrote.

In 48 games for the Golden State Warriors this season, DiVincenzo is averaging 9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 41.6% from three-point range and would be an ideal addition to the Knicks rotation, should he opt-out of his current contract.

Knicks ‘Had Interest’ in Alex Caruso

According to a February 17 report by HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Knicks held interest in potentially trading for Alex Caruso around the trade deadline but weren’t able to prise him away from the Chicago Bulls.

“Bulls guard Alex Caruso drew trade interest from several teams, including the Warriors, Nuggets, and Knicks, among others leading up to the deadline thanks to his defensive ability, but never expected to be traded and kept his head down trying to help Chicago win games,” Scotto wrote.

Which teams could pursue Kevin Love, Russell Westbrook, and Patrick Beverley on the buyout market? Plus, reporting on the Knicks and Heat, and Bulls interviews with Alex Caruso and Andre Drummond on @hoopshype. https://t.co/rTYGiETHGi — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 17, 2023

The Knicks ended up adding Josh Hart to their roster, and currently, that looks like a great decision by the front office as the veteran is already making a significant impact with his new team. In his first three games for New York, Hart is averaging 17 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 62.1% from the field and an incredible 64.3% from deep while playing 26 minutes per game.

The Knicks currently sit sixth in the Eastern Conference and hold the last seeding position that guarantees a playoff spot, and will be hoping to continue their current run of form so they can return to the post-season after missing out last year.