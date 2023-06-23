Knicks Make Interesting Move Amid Obi Toppin Trade Rumors

After a quiet NBA Draft Night for the New York Knicks, they signed Kentucky’s Jacob Toppin, Obi’s younger brother, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

It was an interesting move amid rumors of the older Toppin wanting out of the team due to his lack of a defined role. It gained more steam when his verbal altercation against Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau during the playoffs was leaked a few days before the draft.

The younger Toppin’s defensive upside was intriguing enough for the Knicks to take a flier on him. The 6-9 Jacob Toppin averaged 12.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for John Calipari’s Wildcats this past season.

Jacob Toppin has been a huge part of Kentucky's current 4-game winning streak. Averaging 11.3 points & 8.3 rebounds per game during this recent stretch. Last 3 Games: 11 & 11, 17 & 4, 12 & 10. Playing with so much more confidence and playing to his STRENGTHS! — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) January 25, 2023

In his final collegiate play, Jacob was stellar on defense against his former teammate Bryce Hopkins as he led Kentucky to its first NCAA Tournament win in four years with 18 points and six rebounds.

“Ever since I was a kid, it’s always been a dream of mine to be able to play at the highest level of basketball,” Toppin said when he announced his decision to go pro. “I came to Kentucky to chase that dream, and in my time here, I’ve grown tremendously, not only as a player but as a man. This place has taught me things that I will take with me for the rest of my life.”

Jacob Toppin, 23, played three seasons for Kentucky after spending his freshman year at Rhode Islands.

The Knicks have also signed Jaylen Martin of the Overtime Elite, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The 19-year-old 6-6 Martin averaged 14 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in the Overtime Elite. He attended a Knicks workout during his pre-draft process, according to SNY’s Ian Begley. He played under former Knicks guard Charlie Ward at Florida High before signing with Overtime Elite.

Both two-way players are expected to play for the Knicks in the Las Vegas Summer League next month.

Knicks Hesitant on Paul George Trade

After reaching out to the Los Angeles Clippers for Paul George, the Knicks became hesitant to aggressively pursue the eight-time All-Star wing, according to a Los Angeles Times report.

“After some internal discussions, the Knicks have become hesitant about acquiring George. The Knicks also think George’s representatives will ask for a contract extension. He’s due to earn $45.6 million next season and $48.8 million the following season if he exercises his option,” LA Times’ Andrew Greif and Broderick Turner wrote.

The 33-year-old All-Star has only played 186 games over his four seasons with the Clippers.

Knicks Interested to Sign Donte DiVincenzo

The Knicks are interested in Golden State Warriors reserve guard DiVincenzo in free agency, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

“I’m told that several influential people with the Knicks are fans of the idea of adding Donte DiVincenzo to this roster in free agency. DiVincenzo is a free agent this summer. So that’s a name to keep an eye on,” Begley said in a video posted on Twitter.

DiVincenzo is unlikely to pick up his $4.7 million player option and the Knicks can offer him their $12.2 million non-taxpayer exception.

DiVincenzo was a member of the 2016 Villanova championship team, including Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart.