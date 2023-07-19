Knicks Sign Ex-Timberwolves Big Man Amid Joel Embiid Rumors: Report

The New York Knicks quietly signed former Minnesota Timberwolves big man Nathan Knight to a two-way deal amid the Joel Embiid rumors.

Anil Gogna, Director of Strategy of Thread Sports Management & Cap Specialist of No Trade Clause, was the first to report Knight’s signing, which was later confirmed by Knicks beat reporters Stefan Bondy (Daily News) and Ian Begley (SNY).

The 6-foot-10 Knight averaged 3.7 points and 1.5 rebounds in 7.7 minutes across 38 games last season with the Timberwolves. But in 10 games in which he played more than 10 minutes, he put up 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals.

Nate Knight's a Knick According to reports, 6'10" PF/C Nathan Knight signs a 2-way w/ NY 25-year-old Syracuse native who spent the past 2 seasons with Minnesota/Iowa

38 NBA games

7.7 minutes per game

3.7 points

57% FG

36% three

1.5 reboundspic.twitter.com/vF8udlnwww — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) July 19, 2023

The Syracuse, New York native went undrafted in 2020, but he earned consecutive two-way deals with the Atlanta Hawks and the Timberwolves. Last season, the Timberwolves signed him to a standard NBA contract.

The 253-pound big man can play both the center and power forward positions. He is expected to play more with the Westchester Knicks in the G League, along with undrafted rookie Jaylen Martin, who is also on a two-way deal.

Two-way players are allowed to be on the NBA team’s active list for a maximum of 50 games, making Knight an insurance depth for the Knicks, who traded away backup forward Obi Toppin.

Knight’s signing leaves the Knicks with one two-way slot left.

Joel Embiid-to-the-Knicks Hype Train Is Humming

Add ESPN’s Dave McMenamin to a long list of reporters who have linked the Knicks as a potential destination for Embiid should he demand a trade out of Philadelphia.

“I mean, line up the Acela Express and get sent him up to New York [Knicks],” ESPN insider Dave McMenamin said on the July 17 episode of The Lowe Post podcast with Zach Lowe. “That’s been what has been the murmurs. You said, New York. We’ve all heard New York. We know the connection between Leon Rose and Joel Embiid.”

Embiid caused a stir after his comments about his future came to light during The UNINTERRUPTED Film Festival last week in an interview with SpringHill Entertainment CEO Maverick Carter.

“I just want to win a championship, whatever it takes,” Embiid said. “I don’t know where that’s going to be — whether in Philly or anywhere else — I just want to have a chance to accomplish that. I want to see what it feels like to win that first one, and then you think about the next one. It’s not easy. It takes more than one, two, three guys. You got to have good people around you. Every single day, I work hard to be at that level so I can produce and make it happen. Every single day I’m working towards that goal.”

Knicks Odds-on Favorite to Land Joel Embiid

The Knicks have been installed as the odds-on favorites to land Joel Embiid in a potential mega-trade after the reigning MVP signaled uncertainty about his future in Philadelphia in an interview with Maverick Carter at the UNINTERRUPTED Film Festival last week.

Joel Embiid Next Team (if not PHI) New York Knicks +200

Brooklyn Nets +250

Dallas Mavericks +350

New Orleans Pelicans +450

Miami Heat +550

Los Angeles Lakers +650

Utah Jazz +850

Oklahoma City Thunder +1000 pic.twitter.com/YN19tCwpxD — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) July 17, 2023

If Philadelphia fails to replace James Harden, who demanded a trade, with another All-Star, Embiid might be the next to go, which could signal a Sixers’ rebuild. And the Knicks have eight tradable picks and a mix of young players and Evan Fournier’s contract as salary ballast.