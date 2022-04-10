Knicks Star Hints at Trade With Cryptic Social Media Activity

It’s been quite a fall from grace for Julius Randle this season, and his relationship with the New York Knicks fanbase has been stretched to breaking point.

Randle was a revelation for the Knicks last season, quickly becoming the teams’ offensive focal point, both as a scorer and facilitator. But this time around, fresh off signing a four-year $117 million extension, the former Los Angeles Lakers forward has struggled to replicate his performance levels.

Now, after a season of struggles, it would seem that Randle is preparing for a swift exit from New York, and has already begun to disassociate himself from the team on social media. According to multiple eagle-eyed fans, Randle has unfollowed all of his teammates and removed the majority of pictures with him in a Knicks uniform from his social media pages.

Julius Randle has unfollowed every Knicks player on Instagram and has deleted all of his Knicks pictures except for one with RJ Barrett for slam magazine. Coincidence? I think not.. #NewYorkForever — Moe (@MoeKnicksTakes) April 7, 2022

With such cryptic social media activity, it’s fair to say that fans are starting to suspect Randle is eyeing a route out of New York, but with his contract extension due to kick in, and a budding partnership forming with Obi Toppin, that may not be the best career decision.

Randle Was All-Star Last Season

We’ve all seen what a healthy and motivated Randle looks like, and the impact he can have on a team’s chances of success. For most of last season, the six-foot-eight forward was unguardable and often found himself being labeled as the best player on the floor.

Everything seemed to be falling into place for the Kentucky product, as he earned himself his first All-Star selection, and was spearheading the Knicks’ return to the post-season. Randle gave the fanbase reason to dream of a brighter future and was earning rave plaudits from all areas of the NBA media world.

Over 73 games in the 2020-21 NBA season, Randle averaged 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 6 assists. Those averages have slipped across the board this season, as both Randle and the Knicks have struggled to build upon their strong showing, with Randle averaging 20.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game, per Basketball-Reference.

It’s not just Randle’s dip in production that has fans worried either, the hulking forward has often looked disinterested as the team has stuttered throughout the season, and hasn’t appeared engaged with his teammates like he was last year.

Knicks Fans Falling Out of Love With Randle

A quick search on social media, and it becomes apparent how Knicks fans feel about their star player. A major part of the narrative surrounding the 27-year-old is to do with his unwillingness to sacrifice for the team, with a lot of fans branding Randle as selfish.

Julius Randle is a selfish player, simple as that. He cares only about himself and not for the team. The techs, the pouting, and the attitude has made him liability to an already struggling Knicks. I liked JU but now he gotta go. @MarshallGreen_ whatchu think man? — AtlanticLionAL (@atlantic_al) March 30, 2022

But dive a little deeper and you can see that some fans have some sympathy towards their star player, noting that Randle has carried large expectations on his shoulders this season, and sometimes it takes time to adjust to those expectations.

Everybody talking about Julius Randle attitude, and I agree he’s letting the pressure of being that guy for the Knicks get to him. Last season he had good numbers and was a Allstar, this season he’s been struggling and RJ Barrett has stepped up tremendously. #NBATwitter — TalksWithJae (@eccentricsole) April 6, 2022

I think Julius randle just has the wrong expectations placed on him… He should be a robin, not a batman. But that’s just me — ShodTheGod (@shodmock) February 26, 2022

Unfortunately, though, the large majority of the fanbase has taken issue with Randle and placed their team’s poor season directly at his feet.

My reason why the Knicks didn’t live up to expectations this year.

1: Julius Randle

2: Julius Randle

3: Julius Randle

250: Tom Thibodeau — Ryan (@Janeczek13) April 2, 2022

“Julius Randle had it all in the city. EVERYTHING. With that comes expectations. He set those expectations for what he did last season as a leader and hard worker. We embraced everything about him. Something changed, now #Knicks fans are toxic for keeping the expectations. Got it,” @Csquared12211 wrote on Twitter.

“Balled out when expectations were low when the expectations rose, he crumbles…Julius Randle people and so many ballers are like that,” @YawMintYM Tweeted.

No matter what happens beyond this off-season, the Knicks and Randle have seen the best and worse of each other, and while it seems unthinkable, there’s still a route back towards a happy marriage for both parties – if they want it.