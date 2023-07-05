Knicks Still in the Mix for Free Agent Power Forward: Report

The New York Knicks‘ search for Julius Randle’s backup following the Obi Toppin trade could lead them to a division rival.

According to The Athletic’s Jared Weiss, the Knicks are among the potential landing spots for Boston Celtics’ restricted free agent Grant Williams.

“Though most of the league’s cap space has dried up at this point, the expectation with Williams has always been that a sign-and-trade or midlevel exception (MLE) would be the likely outcome. Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, New York and Washington are all still in the mix, according to league sources, with Williams eligible to sign an offer sheet on July 6. The Celtics have 24 hours to match once the sheet is signed,” Weiss wrote.

Williams is coming off his best season in the NBA, averaging career highs across the board — 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 25.9 minutes — for the Celtics last season under rookie head coach Joe Mazulla. More known for his hard-nosed defense, Williams is also a reliable outside threat at his position, hitting 37.9% from deep over his first four seasons.

The Knicks, however, no longer have their midlevel exception after signing Donte DiVincenzo to a four-year, $50 million deal.

“Boston has been seeking a first-round pick in return for Williams, according to league sources, though it’s rare for a sign-and-trade for a role player to yield that significant of a return,” Weiss wrote.

Would Evan Fournier’s expiring salary and one of their protected first-round picks from other teams entice the Celtics to give up Williams in a sign-and-trade?

But even if they pull this off, the Knicks would still be left with a surplus in their rotational players. Last season, Thibodeau had more success playing a 9-man rotation. A potential Williams-Fournier swap plus the DiVincenzo signing will give the Knicks 10 players who all deserve a spot in the rotation.

Knicks Not Pursuing Star Guards: Insider

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, he believes the Knicks are not that interested in the available stars in the trade market.

“Is there a bigger deal out there for the Knicks? James Harden and Damian Lillard are both available via trade. But as of late Saturday night, I don’t believe New York has been aggressively pursuing either player. They spoke to the Clippers about a potential Paul George trade prior to the draft. But Los Angeles, reportedly, would want to keep George and Kawhi Leonard together to play with Harden if they’re able to trade for him.

As things currently stand, the Knicks seem likely to enter next season with the 2022-23 roster mostly intact,” Begley wrote.

It appears the feeling is mutual, as Harden’s preferred landing spot is the Los Angeles Clippers, while Lillard has his eyes set on Knicks’ rival and playoff tormentor Miami Heat.

Knicks ‘Doing the Right Thing’

The Knicks’ patient approach in team building and star hunting has drawn praise around the league. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the latest to commend Leon Rose’s front office.

“I think New York’s doing the right thing by waiting and maybe not going after the ‘B-level’ player, then saying the ‘A-level’ players are gonna become available,” Wojnarowski told ESPN NY 98.7 FM host Chris Canty on June 29. “Whether it’s early in the season, the trade deadline, or next summer, they’re going to be in a position to do something.”