Knicks Urged to Pursue Former Franchise Centerpiece

Still available on the free agency market are several veteran commodities and former All-Stars waiting patiently to get another shot at in-game NBA action and an anonymous executive believes one, in specific, could be an ideal target for the New York Knicks.

In a recent sit-down with Heavy Sports’ NBA Insider Sean Deveney, an Eastern Conference exec stated that if Leon Rose and company were able to execute a trade at some point this season and find themselves with an open roster spot because of it, the front office should strongly consider reuniting with current free agent and former franchise cornerstone, Carmelo Anthony.

“Like, why not just sign Melo (Anthony) already,” the executive told Deveney. “If they make a trade and they wind up with a roster spot, they’ve got to do that. They need a good story. He needs a good ending. Make it happen, right?”

Anthony spent seven prosperous years of his prime serving as a member of the Knicks, where he guided the ball club to three postseason berths and an Atlantic Division title, and boasted stellar per-game averages of 24.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, a steal, and half a block on 44.3% shooting from the floor and 36.9% shooting from distance.

Though the franchise has been on a downward slide ever since his unceremonious exit from New York back in the summer of 2017, perhaps a reunion between the two parties could be a much-needed feel-good story and, in turn, could help boost the morale of this lackluster 8-9 squad along the way.

Anthony’s Been Productive Since Knicks Exit

Though he may not be the 10-time All-Star and franchise centerpiece he once was, Carmelo Anthony has proven to be a quality role player since parting ways with the New York Knicks.

After nearly a year-long hiatus from the association back in 2019, the forward has found himself suiting up for two separate organizations in the Portland Trail Blazers and, most recently, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Throughout this span, Anthony has found himself sporting solid averages of 14.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and just over half a block per game on 38.9% shooting from deep whilst predominantly coming off the bench.

Just last season, despite struggles with consistency and injuries, the veteran still finished his lone season off with the Lakers posting averages of 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds on 37.5% shooting from deep.

Be it with the Knicks or another franchise, it seems as though Carmelo Anthony still has what it takes to make an impact within a team’s rotation.

Knicks Held Talks About Rose Trade

Already this season reports have surfaced suggested that the Knicks could be interested in making some sort of splash on the trade market, particularly to try and consolidate their backcourt rotation.

One of the players New York could be willing to offload this season is former All-Star, Derrick Rose, and, per a November 18 article penned by Danny Abriano, SNY’s Ian Begley reported that the team has had “cursory trade conversations” with other clubs involving him.

“Some teams have had ‘cursory trade conversations’ with members of the Knicks organization involving Derrick Rose,” wrote Abriano. “Per Begley, in some talks, the Knicks have sought draft compensation as part of the return.”

The idea of seeing Derrick Rose shipped out of the Big Apple this season is nothing new for the Knicks’ rumor mill, as an NBA executive told Heavy Sports’ NBA Insider Sean Deveney earlier this month that they feared the point guard could wind up forcing his way onto the trade block due, in large, to his lack of playing time within Tom Thibodeau’s rotation.

Per Begley’s report, however, it appears that even without a request, New York is open to possibly moving on from the fan-favorite point guard.