Knicks Urged to Forget Donovan Mitchell, Target $196 Million Superstar

The New York Knicks are infatuated with the notion of trading for Donovan Mitchell, as the team continues to search for their first star player of the Leon Rose era.

However, with the Utah Jazz standing firm with their asking price for the All-Star guard, fans are starting to worry that New York could end up overpaying for the New York native. However, according to an August 4 article by Sports Illustrated’s Dalton Trigg, New York should switch their attention away from Mitchell and begin targeting Kevin Durant via a trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

Knicks Should Focus on Trade for Kevin Durant, Not Donovan Mitchell https://t.co/6dMVNHS54O via @dalton_trigg — Danny (@Danny65329884) August 4, 2022

Trigg’s trade proposal looks like this:

New York Knicks Recieve: Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets Recieve: Julius Randle, R.J. Barrett, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, and seven of the eight first-round picks the Knicks are capable of trading and two pick swaps

In fairness, the amount of draft assets Trigg is postulating for this trade is overkill, but the notion of Randle and multiple young assets is the kind of deal that could get Nets’ owner Joe Tsai to sit down at the negotiating table and take the conversation seriously.

The Durant Effect

Ok, when looking at Trigg’s trade proposal, it’s fair to have questions regarding the team’s depth should they acquire Durant, but the fact of the matter is that once Durant is on your roster, veteran talent is easy to come by.

Operating under the assumption that this trade actually happened, the Knicks would be relying on Jalen Brunson, Durant, and Mitchell Robinson to be their three main contributors. But, New York could quickly add players such as Carmelo Anthony and DeMarcus Cousins to help bring some experience to the rotation alongside Derrick Rose.

Kevin Durant has reiterated his trade request to the Nets FO. Odds for KD’s next team

– Celtics -175

– Suns +350

– Warriors +400

– Raptors +900

– Grizzlies +1200

– Clippers +1400

– Knicks +1600

– Hawks +1600

– Lakers +1800

– Bulls +2200

– Thunder +2200 pic.twitter.com/Jua8jRO0mS — BetsMuse (@betsmuse) August 8, 2022

Furthermore, Durant is still one of the best players in the NBA, and he will be coming into the new season with a point to prove following the Nets getting swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Durant participated in 55 regular-season games for the Nets last season, averaging 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists while shooting 51.8% from the field and 38.3% from deep. Sure, the cost of adding Durant to their roster may be deep, but if the Knicks are serious about landing a superstar, then he should at least be worth a conversation between the two teams’ front offices.

Knicks Discussed 3-Team Deal For Mitchell

While Durant is very much a pipe dream, the Knicks have had legitimate discussions surrounding the framework of a potential three-team deal to bring Mitchell back to his hometown.

According to an August 5 report by HoopsHype’s Michael A Scotto, New York, Utah, and the Los Angeles Lakers were all part of discussions to potentially get a deal in place that would help each team move forward with their rebuilding/roster strengthening plans.

“The proposed three-team trade scenario included Westbrook going to Utah and getting bought out. Utah would send Donovan Mitchell to the Knicks, a combination of two players, including Patrick Beverley and Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic or Malik Beasley to the Lakers, and the Jazz would receive significant draft pick compensation from the Knicks and Lakers. The Knicks also would’ve had to part with veteran salary filler(s), such as Derrick Rose to help make the salaries work,” Scotto wrote.

Sources: The Lakers, Knicks and Jazz discussed a three-team trade with Donovan Mitchell landing in New York, Patrick Beverley and another key Jazz player to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook on the move, and draft picks to Utah. More details on @hoopshype. https://t.co/AejGhQPKVK — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) August 5, 2022

Unfortunately, that trade now seems to be on ice, and the Knicks are back to the drawing board as they look to give Brunson a new backcourt partner before the team enters training camp in the coming weeks – although that is looking unlikely at this point.