Knicks Should Consider Signing Former Top-10 Draft Pick in Free Agency

Mitchell Robinson’s immediate future is one of many question marks hanging over the New York Knicks right now, as he ponders his next move.

After failing to reach an agreement on a contract extension last summer, Robinson will now become an unrestricted free agent once the current season reaches its conclusion. Unlike a restricted free agent, the Knicks won’t hold the rights to match any contract offer Mitchell accepts, making him a legitimate flight risk in the coming months.

With Robinson’s potential departure in mind, the Knicks are likely weighing up their options for a cost-controlled replacement. Ideally, any incoming big man will be on the current core’s timeline, be ready to contribute from the jump, and have plenty of untapped potential.

Jalen Smith needs to be a off-season target for the Knicks. Super young, really promising, stretch upside, can back-up PF and C both. — Remi_Se (@j4remi) April 15, 2022

Enter Jalen Smith, the former top-10 draft pick by the Phoenix Suns who hasn’t been able to show his true value throughout his first two years in the NBA. Smith was drafted by a Suns team that already had DeAndre Ayton on their roster, so his playing time was always going to be limited under Monty Williams, but in his 22 outings for the Indiana Pacers towards the end of last season, the second-year big man showed glimpses of what he has to offer.

It’s those games for Indiana that should pique the Knicks’ interest should Robinson find himself a new home. And according to Jonathan Macri of the Knicks Film School Newsletter, Smith could be worth a close look on a team-friendly contract next season.

“Following a trade to Indiana, Smith got more time and continued to put up a decent number, mostly while playing backup center. How much did it mean coming for a tanking team late in a lost season? Not everything, but something. If nothing else, Smith showed there’s still a player here worth investing time and energy in.

Should that team be the Knicks? There are a few ways this could happen. Let’s say, for instance, that Mitch leaves in free agency but New York is unable to find a home for the brittle Nerlens Noel. In that case, the Knicks might have the benefit of taking a chance on an unproven center. If it works, great. If not, Noel is there to co-pilot the position with Sims. Best case scenario, Smith hits, and the expiring Noel gets cut or dealt at the deadline,” Macri wrote.

Smith Brings Floor Spacing

A modern NBA center is expected to provide rim protection, solid screening, and ideally, floor spacing. Rim-runners such as Robinson hold tremendous value within the league, but their upside as a starting center is usually capped, because teams are relying on spaced-out offenses to generate driving lanes for their wings.

Smith came into the NBA with the reputation of being a potential floor-spacing big man. During his time with Maryland, Smith averaged 32.3% from deep on 2.5 attempts per game over two seasons, but it was his noticeable jump in conversion rate that got people excited. As a freshman in college, Smith shot just 26.8% from beyond the arc, but that jumped to 36.8% in his sophomore year, and it’s that shooting jump that likely enticed the Suns to use a lottery selection on Smith in 2020.

All Stix needed was an opportunity! Jalen Smith’s first game with the Pacers: 12 points and 3 boards in 21 minutes on 5-7 shooting from the field and 2-3 shooting from three.pic.twitter.com/9TmmvYuJUs — Jordan Gold (@Jordan_Gold0) February 12, 2022

RJ Barrett and Obi Topping project to be big contributors for the Knicks moving forwards, and both players are at their best when getting downhill towards the rim. Adding Smith into the equation would ensure opposing defenses are stretched out enough to garner additional driving lanes and kick-out options for both of the team’s young scorers – assuming Smith is entrusted to shoot the three-ball consistently enough to create some scoring gravity.

At six-foot-ten, Smith is slightly smaller than Robinson but does project to be more mobile, which could be beneficial when he’s switched onto smaller players. Still, when given the opportunity in Indiana, the 22-year-old big man averaged 7.6 rebounds and a block per game in 24.7 minutes of playing time – so there’s definitely a defensive rim protector somewhere under the surface.

Keeping Robinson Should Still be the Primary Objective

While Smith could be worth a one-year deal, the likelihood of him becoming an integral part of the Knicks’ future is slim. Top-10 draft picks seldom see their third-year option get declined, and that has to be a telling sign about how the Suns viewed his potential upside long-term.

Ideally, the Knicks front office can come to an agreement with Robinson to keep him in New York for the foreseeable future, especially if they can sell him on the rebuilding project the franchise is likely embarking on. Still, as a free agent, you can expect the seven-foot big man to test the waters and gain an idea of the level of interest other teams have in his services.

Mitchell Robinson could stay with the Knicks, leave for nothing in FA, or be signed-and-traded elsewhere this summer. But if the relationship between Mitch + the Knicks were as tenuous as that one report circulating alleges, Mitch would be wearing another team's jersey right now — Jeremy Cohen (@TheCohencidence) February 14, 2022

Keeping home-grown talent is always the preferable option in this type of scenario, the player already knows the system, the city, and the players, and that type of continuity is important when building a winning culture. However, should Robinson want a fresh start in a new city, the Smith could be a smart replacement, even if it’s just for one year and a closer look at what he’s capable of.