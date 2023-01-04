Former Knicks Player Could Spoil Julius Randle’s Return to All-Star Game

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is rapidly approaching and, as things currently stand, it appears the New York Knicks could find themselves being represented during the illustrious exhibition.

Through 38 games played this season, the Knickerbockers boast an overall record of 20-18 and have been constantly revolving in and out of the top-six slots of the Eastern Conference standings.

While there are several reasons why New York has managed to bounce back onto the scene following a disastrous 2021-22 campaign, one of the most buzzed-about factors has been the play of a seemingly rejuvenated Julius Randle, whom many believe should be found representing the orange and blue during February’s star-studded contest.

During this first half of his fourth season in the Big Apple the power forward finds himself putting up stellar per-game averages of 24.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.8 assists on 46.7% shooting from the floor and 34.8% shooting from deep.

However, while his production certainly warrants consideration for him earning his second nod in three years, Jonathan Macri and Benjy Ritholtz of Knicks Film School suggested in a January 4 podcast episode that his return could ironically be in jeopardy due to the play of the franchise’s former cornerstone and current Washington Wizards big man, Kristaps Porzingis.

Amid arguably his best season since his 2017-18 All-Star campaign with the Knicks, the 27-year-old finds himself putting up a tremendous nightly stat line of 22.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game on 48% shooting from the floor.

Now, while many are already viewing him as a born-again star during his first full season with the Wizards, Macri and Ritholtz both believe that, at the end of the day, it’s Randle who has the upper hand when it comes to receiving a second ticket to All-Star weekend and, should the counting statistics not be enough, they see the advanced stats as being the deciding factor.

“If you look at Porzingis as he compares to other east candidates in terms of the three statistics I always like to look at…win shares, box plus-minus, and value over replacement player…amongst all NBA players if you look at all of those statistics…he’s literally 23, 24, and 25…Randle is higher. He’s 11, 20, and 13, respectively, in those so he has Porzingis beat out,” Macri said.

The first results for this year’s All-Star voting process are scheduled to be released on January 5 and, though Macri is expecting that Randle will fall short when it comes to the fan’s impact on the ballots, the 28-year-old has proven himself to be well deserving of a nod.

Randle Has Been Great of Late

While his full-season stats may be stellar enough, Julius Randle’s production since the start of December has wound up being even more impressive.

28 PTS

16 REB

6 AST

4 threes Julius Randle leads the Knicks to another W. pic.twitter.com/GhwZQuaVnk — NBA (@NBA) January 2, 2023

Over his last 16 contests the Knicks big has found himself posting sensational averages all across the board with 28.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists on 47.2% shooting from the floor and 36.5% shooting from distance.

Led by his play, the club has gone 10-16 during this stretch and even saw themselves notch a winning streak as large as eight straight games.

With these numbers, Randle has put himself right back into the conversation of being one of the best bigs in the association today and, in turn, could end up back in the All-Star game this coming February.

Knicks ‘Exploring’ Trade for Bulls Star

Reports are the Knicks may be looking to improve upon their talent pool at some point in the near future and, according to one NBA Insider, the front office is already monitoring the situation of one star currently on a rival’s roster.

During an appearance on The Ringer NBA Show, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype discussed how Leon Rose and company are “exploring” trade ideas that could land them Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine guard Zach LaVine.

“They tried to get Donovan Mitchell. They’ve got their eyes on Zach LaVine. They’re monitoring him, they’re looking for the star that’s going to become available, which I think is, of course they’re going to do that,” Scotto said.

.@wojespn weighs in on where the Knicks stand with their current roster and the challenges they face to improve it. pic.twitter.com/sQvXuIXeEv — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 8, 2022

Despite putting up truly impressive averages of 22.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and a steal on 45.8% shooting from the field and 38.0% shooting from distance, LaVine’s efforts seem as though they are being wasted in Chicago, as they find themselves slotted into the 11 seed out in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of just 16-21 and, as a result, are on the outside looking in on a playoff spot.

Because of this, many are under the assumption that if things don’t manage to get better before this year’s trade deadline the Bulls could simply opt to hit the reset button and shop some of their top-billed stars and, should this happen, Scotto suggests that the Knicks will be dialing the franchise regarding their two-time All-Star.