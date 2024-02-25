Celtics Star Kristaps Porzingis Sends Message to Booing Knicks Fans

Kristaps Porzingis quieted the New York Knicks fans’ raucous boos with another big-time performance as he remained unbeaten against his former team in a Boston Celtics jersey.

Porzingis backstopped Jaylen Brown’s 30 points with 22 on an efficient 7 of 11 shooting with 4 rebounds and 4 assists as the Celtics hammered a shorthanded Knicks team 116-102 on Saturday, February 24, before another soldout crowd at Madison Square Garden.

“I enjoy [the boos] to be honest,” Porzingis told reporters after the game. “They kind of went down in my years in Washington, but still getting booed. I feel like now they’ve ramped up again a little bit with me being with the Celtics and having this kind of rivalry with the Knicks.”

Porzingis was jeered during the player’s introduction with loud boos. Then the home crowd cheered when Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein blocked his first attempt just 39 seconds into the game. But Porzingis and the Celtics quickly rained down those boos as they shredded the Knicks defense with a sizzling 56.8% shooting from the field and 42.9% from long distance.

“As I always say, I prefer any kind of emotion over no emotion,” Porzingis said of the Knicks crowd reception. “So it’s either cheers or our boos, I want it and tonight was no different. Big game. [National] TV game. Fans were into it. And then we just took care of business.”

For Porzingis, who spent his first three-and-a-half seasons with the Knicks as a former lottery pick, the result is all that matters.

Kristaps Porzingis Looks Forward to Playoff Matchup with Knicks

With a 3-0 record against the Knicks this season, Porzingis has their numbers. He’s become the Knicks’ biggest thorn, averaging 21.3 points on 58% from the field and 56% from deep with 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 blocks against them this season.

The Latvian big man would welcome a playoff matchup against his former team.

“I think it’s healthy,” Porzingis said via New York Post before the game. “I don’t mind it. It’s passion. Knicks fans are passionate. Especially if we see them in the playoffs, for example, it’s gonna be a crazy environment and crazy emotions, so I look forward to that.”

With the 45-12 Celtics having the best record in the league and the 34-23 Knicks clinging to the fourth seed while 3 of their starters are on the mend, their paths are likely to collide in the playoffs.

“We’re gonna be there for sure, there’s definitely gonna be some [playoff] matchups in the future,” Porzingis said via New York Post.

Julius Randle and OG Anunoby Injury Updates

For the Knicks to stand a chance against the Celtics, they would need their roster at full strength.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski shared updates on Knicks key starters Julius Randle (dislocated shoulder) and OG Anunoby (elbow surgery) on their road to recovery.

“[Randle’s] inclination is to play,” Wojnarowski said on the “NBA Countdown” before the game. “And it is to play even if he’s hurt and in some discomfort. That’s his goal right now — to try to get back and play and put anything off to the offseason. But that’s still fluid that’s not been fully decided.

“But OG Anunoby, that’s better news on that front. … I’m told he is right on schedule. There have not been any setbacks. They’ll re-evaluate him at the end of next week, and then the hope is he starts to get back on the court then.”