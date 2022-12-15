Knicks Linked to Former NBA Champ as Possible Trade Target

The New York Knicks find themselves on a five game winning streak after their December 14 win over the Chicago Bulls, and this might have the team wanting to make some upgrades.

With Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier and Cam Reddish out of the rotation, the expectation is they would be the ones to traded if a move were to come.

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reports the Knicks could have their eye on Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma as a possible candidate.

“Another team to keep a close eye on with Kuzma is the New York Knicks,” he reported on December 10. “Kuzma is represented by Austin Brown of CAA, who worked closely with colleague Leon Rose before Rose left the agency to join the Knicks as president. New York has several CAA clients, including Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, Isaiah Hartenstein and Obi Toppin.”

Kuzma has a $13 million deal and the ability to opt out this summer, so he could end up being a rental for the Knicks, and that could be a hangup in potential deals.

He’s averaging a career best 21.4 points per game this year, so the Knicks would pick up a lot of scoring in a trade, and they would also add some flexibility as Kuzma could play both forward positions.

Kuzma is Young & Affordable

The Knicks have a young nucleus, and while Kuzma, a 2020 NBA champion with the Lakers, has been in the league for a while, he’s still relatively young at 27 years old and could fit in with the team. Couple that with an affordable contract, and the Knicks could have something cooking here.

“Kuzma almost assuredly will need a new deal next summer ($13 million player option for 2023-24), but he’s young enough (27) and good enough for New York to deem him a keeper,” writes Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley.

What will make the move risky is the fact Kuzma could opt out of his deal and look for more money. With him churning out a good season like he is, there’s a good chance he could end up doing that because it’s clear he’s leaving money on the table with this type of production.

With the Knicks streaking, there might be a sense they could go on a deep playoff run, and Kuzma would certainly help in that regard. On the other hand, the Knicks are competing in a deep conference featuring the likes of the Nets, Bucks, and Celtics, so adding firepower would have to be done in a way to get them over those teams.

Tough Spot to Be

It’s been an exciting stretch for Knicks fans, but it’s important to not get carried away. A win streak is nice to see, but it is coming in December.

The Knicks do have a bunch of talent on the roster with Jalen Brunson looking like he’s worth every penny so far, Julius Randle looking to have rediscovered his All-Star form, and RJ Barrett looking like he’s turned the corner after struggling early on this season.

With those three players performing up to their standards, the Knicks can certainly compete with any team on any given night, and we’re seeing the results of that.