Los Angeles Lakers Interested In 2 Knicks Trade Options

The New York Knicks have shown heavy interest in backup guard help as the teams looking for facilitators. After losing Immanuel Quickley, the Knicks have a huge need for help off the bench. However, of the names they’re interested in, other teams are showing interest. The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly not go after Zach LaVine and instead, will take a look at two of the Knicks’ biggest targets.

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the Lakers are interested in Tyus Jone and Collin Sexton.

“You’re gonna look at the Lakers surveying the market for point guard help and one guy you can look at is certainly Tyus Jones with the Washington Wizards. He’s 27 years old, he’s highly efficient.”

McMenamin added that they’re also interested in Collin Sexton.

“Another guy you look to is Collin Sexton. 25 years old, athletic, competitive, averages about 17 points and 4 assists a game, more of a combo guard but certainly someone that has ties to the Lakers, in the sense that his agent Rich Paul also represents LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Those names aren’t the same level as a Pascal Siakam or Zach Lavine, but they could be what could help this team down the stretch, especially with Gabe Vincent out with that knee injury.”

Pregame @SportsCenter hit with @KevinNegandhi on the Lakers’ current starting lineup iteration. Plus a couple of names they could target in trades – and another name that they likely won’t pic.twitter.com/4y25TMCO3o — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 18, 2024

Knicks Are Showing Interest in Bench Help

Since the trade with the Toronto Raptors, the New York Knicks are showing interest in bench help. The team desperately needs help after losing Quickley and RJ Barrett, so expect them to make a move or two to solidify their production.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN spoke about the Knicks calling on Jones, hinting that they should be asking what the Washington Wizards are looking for.

“I’m just saying [if I’m the Knicks] I would be calling [Utah Jazz for Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton]. I would be calling Washington about Tyus Jones,” MacMahon said on the “Hoop Collective” podcast.

As the Knicks approach the deadline, it’s important to remember that they have the assets to pull these deals off. Despite who they add, New York has assets to pull off essentially any trade at this deadline due to the draft capital that they own.

Knicks Have More Assets Than the Lakers

If the Knicks end up losing any of these players to the Los Angeles Lakers, it’s going to be because they didn’t want to pursue them or give up the necessary draft capital to land them.

Outside of Austin Reaves, the Lakers don’t have much to trade. They could decide to move Reaves if they believe that the players that they’re receiving back are going to help them now, but it wouldn’t make much sense.

Given the fact that the Lakers have to start preparing for a future without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, moving their best young player doesn’t help them, unless it’s a move for a superstar.

Adding Jones and Sexton can help, but they likely aren’t guys that are going to win or lose you a championship if you’re the Knicks or Lakers.