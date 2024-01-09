Lakers Interested in Knicks All-Star Trade Target

The New York Knicks will have stiff competition to land their All-Star trade target as the Los Angeles Lakers are showing interest in Dejounte Murray. Murray, who joined the Atlanta Hawks after being traded from the San Antonio Spurs, could make an impact on the Lakers and Knicks.

One would argue that Los Angeles is in a much worse spot than New York currently is, meaning this deal would be more beneficial for them. However, Murray does add value to an already impressive Knicks roster. Shams Charania of Run It Back FanDuelTV reported that the Lakers are in play for Murray on the morning of January 9, the day he became trade-eligible.

“The Lakers are suitors, we’ve discussed. They have a need, I think, at that position. And we’re still waiting to see how exactly his market shapes out.”

Los Angeles has looked for ways to upgrade their roster this season and could overpay due to being in a strange position. The Lakers are likely in one of their last years as a contending team due to LeBron James’ age. As currently constructed, they aren’t a championship roster.

The Lakers Need Dejounte Murray More Than the Knicks

The Knicks have won four straight since trading for OG Anunoby, showing that they’re in a good position moving forward. While that deal might’ve not made them as good as teams like the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics, they can compete with them. It won’t be easy to win a series, but the Knicks have the talent to get the job done if they play well.

For the Lakers, this season has been tough. They’re below .500 at 18-19 and have lost 3 of their last 10 games. Given the media hype coming into the season, most expected the Lakers to be one of the better teams in basketball. Instead, they’re fighting for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Marc Stein wrote that the Lakers and Knicks were interested in Murray in his recent Subtack newsletter.

“My podcast partner Chris Haynes of Turner Sports said on a Bleacher Report livestream Friday that Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Lakers are teams that potentially could emerge as [Dejounte] Murray suitors. The Knicks have also been increasingly mentioned as a team with Murray interest,” NBA insider Marc Stein wrote in his January 5 Substack newsletter.

With both teams showing interest, the Lakers might have to up their package to beat the Knicks for the former All-Star. It’s important to remember that the Knicks have better assets when it comes to draft picks.

Who Will Land Dejounte Murray?

It’s tough to predict who ends up winning the race for Murray. If the Knicks want to make a deal for him, they have more than enough to get the job done.

On the other hand, the Lakers could be aggressive and try to offer a better package, although unlikely due to minimal assets. As the trade deadline approaches, Murray could be on the move within the next few weeks. Atlanta has wanted to move him and given the interested teams, they could get a decent return after a disappointing two years for the Hawks.