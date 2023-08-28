West Contender Looms as Knicks’ Rival in Potential Superstar Trade: Report

The New York Knicks are expected to rekindle their rivalry with the Los Angeles Lakers, not just on the court but in pursuit of a superstar that could give them another NBA title shot.

The Lakers have emerged as the Knicks’ rival in a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade should the Bucks’ two-time MVP leaves Milwaukee, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“The Lakers and the Knicks are already being mentioned as franchises presumed to interest Antetokounmpo down the road if he does decide to move on from Milwaukee, which just made a slew of moves (re-signing Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez and replacing Mike Budenholzer as coach with Adrian Griffin) to try to appease its face of the franchise,” Stein wrote in his August 28 Substack newsletter.

Stein’s report came on the heels of Antetokounmpo telling the New York Times he’s unsure of signing an extension with the Bucks.

“The real question’s not going to be this year — numbers-wise, it doesn’t make sense,” Antetokounmpo told New York Times’ Tania Ganguli. “But next year, next summer, it would make more sense for both parties. Even then, I don’t know.”

Antetokounmpo will be eligible to sign a three-year extension worth about $173 million on September 22. But the two-time MVP is taking a wait-and-see approach.

“I would not be the best version of myself if I don’t know that everybody’s on the same page, everybody’s going for a championship, everybody’s going to sacrifice time away from their family like I do. And if I don’t feel that, I’m not signing,” Antetokounmpo added.

The Knicks’ two championships came at the expense of the Lakers in the ’70s, and they are hoping a trade for a superstar like Antetokounmpo will lead them back to the Promised Land.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo Almost Signed With Knicks

Giannis’ older brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, revealed that he almost signed with the Knicks this offseason.

“[It was] Close,” Thanasis told Basketnews before Greece lost to Team USA on Monday in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

“Obviously, Giannis is my brother, and obviously, I love Milwaukee. I love Milwaukee. But at the same time… I want to play. You always want to play and feel important,” the older Antetokounmpo continued.

But ultimately, he decided to return to Milwaukee after a sitdown with the Bucks new head coach Adrian Griffin.

Thanasis was the Knicks’ 51st overall pick in 2014 and played briefly for them in 2016 via a 10-day contract. He also played for two seasons for the Knicks’ Summer League and G League teams.

The Knicks’ attempt at signing Thanasis adds a lot of intrigue in the wake of Giannis’ recent comments about his future.

Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart Help Team USA Rout Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Greece

Knicks stalwarts Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart played key roles in Team USA’s 109-81 dismantling of Greece on Monday to advance to the second round of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Brunson scored 13 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting from the floor, with three rebounds and two assists in only 19 minutes of action. On the other hand, Hart led Team USA in rebounding with 11, five from the offensive glass, while stuffing the stats sheet with six points and five assists.

Team USA will go for a third straight win against Jordan on Wednesday.