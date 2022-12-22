Knicks Have a ‘Very Intrigued’ Potential Trade Partner: Report

The New York Knicks look to be garnering increased attention across the league regarding their young and seemingly available forward, Cam Reddish, and recent reports suggest that one Western Conference club could be a serious pursuer of the 23-year-old.

Per a December 22 article by the Los Angeles Times, writer Dan Woike reported that the Lakers have some serious interest in acquiring the former lottery pick.

“As far as whom the Lakers might target? That’s still all over the place,” Woike wrote. “There are people within the organization very intrigued by New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish — a 6-foot-8, 23-year-old wing — who would give the Lakers size on the perimeter, a massive need.

“He’s also a former lottery pick, the kind of reclamation project the Lakers have had some success with this year with a player like Lonnie Walker IV.”

From Shams: “The Lakers are prioritizing shooting in their conversations with teams…They’ve also discussed concepts involving New York’s Cam Reddish & Evan Fournier”https://t.co/TG8ohtDWCM pic.twitter.com/Vo1gVsBqxX — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) December 12, 2022

Since arriving in New York mid-way through last season, Reddish has struggled mightily to come across consistent playing time and, as things currently stand, resides outside of head coach Tom Thibodeau’s regular nine-man rotation.

With his inactivity, reports have subsequently surfaced that the former top-10 NBA Draft pick and his representatives are working with the Knicks in an effort to try and find a trade where he heads outbound, and, according to Woike, the Los Angeles Lakers could prove to be a very real suitor for his services.

In any hypothetical trade involving Reddish, it is reported that Leon Rose and company are seeking a first-round draft pick in return but, per the LA Times’s article, “the asking price is expected to eventually dip” due to his lacking involvement this season.

Lakers Interested in Several Knicks Players

Cam Reddish seems to be one of several Knicks players that have caught the eye of the Los Angeles Lakers this season, as there have been numerous reports throughout the months suggesting that Rob Pelinka could be open to pursuing several of Tom Thibodeau’s axed talents.

Perhaps the most oft-mentioned player linked to LA this year has been estranged shooting guard Evan Fournier, who has a current coach’s decision DNP streak of 19 straight.

Back on December 12, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Lakers have shown interest in acquiring the sharpshooting veteran, and, as a Western Conference executive recently revealed to Heavy Sports’ NBA Insider Sean Deveney, the two ball clubs have already held discussions that would see “Beverley being the primary return guy for the Knicks.”

Report: Knicks engaged Lakers on deal that would’ve sent Evan Fournier to L.A. for Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn https://t.co/g2B9o4d5qq — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) December 13, 2022

Along with Reddish and Fournier, Derrick Rose is seen as another Knicks player the Lakers could pursue, as he’s someone the franchise has “always had interest” in according to an anonymous NBA executive.

Knicks Penalized for Tampering

After months of speculation and behind the scenes discussions, on December 21 it was announced that the Knicks have been found guilty of engaging in early free agency discussions with Jalen Brunson this past offseason and, per an official statement from the NBA, have been penalized accordingly.

NBA penalizes Knicks for early free agency discussions with Jalen Brunson by docking club its own 2025 second round pick, league announces. NBA statement: pic.twitter.com/IMcbGuJh0d — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 21, 2022

As a result, the Knicks have been stripped of their rights to their own second-round selection in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Along with the investigation involving the point guard, the league also looked into the team’s decision to hire Brunson’s father, Rick, as an assistant coach and to sign big man Isaiah Hartenstein to a two-year, $16 million this past offseason.

Per SNY’s Ian Begley, both acts were found to be violation-free.