Ex-Knicks Starter Works Out With Western Conference Rival

The New York Knicks look a lot different than they did a decade ago when Carmelo Anthony was in town, and while they have seen a lot of turnover, there are still a fair amount of players from that roster that are still in the NBA.

Langston Galloway, a former starter for the team that initially went undrafted in the 2014 NBA Draft, has shown he can still hit the long ball. After appearing in just four games last season for the Brooklyn Nets, Galloway is fighting for his NBA life.

HoopsRumors reporter JD Shaw reports Galloway is working out with the Jazz along with several other veterans.

The Jazz are hosting another free-agent mini-camp today and tomorrow. Among the players attending: Bruno Caboclo, Denzel Valentine, Frank Bartley, Grant Riller, Jabari Parker, Langston Galloway, Reggie Perry and Sindarius Thornwell. — JD Shaw (@JShawNBA) June 13, 2022

The Jazz are undergoing some turmoil of their own as long-time head coach Quin Snyder stepped down, perhaps leaving the door open to either a Rudy Gobert or Donovan Mitchell trade.

Galloway joining the team wouldn’t do much to quell those rumors, but any team could use more shooting.

Galloway Can Shoot

For his career, Galloway shoots 36.9 percent from beyond the arc, which is a respectable number. His career-high came during the 2016-17 season when he shot 47.5 percent from three, albeit in just 19 games.

During the Finals run with the Suns in 2021, Galloway appeared in 40 games and shot 42.4 percent from three, and that’s probably a more accurate look at what he can do at this stage in his career.

His longest tenure is with the Detroit Pistons where he spent three years, with his last year in the Motor City seeing him score 10.3 points per game to go along with 39.9 percent shooting from behind the arc.

Despite the strong showing with the Suns, the former Knick couldn’t latch on with a team last season except for on a 10-day deal when the league was ravaged by COVID. His workout with the Jazz shows there are still teams willing to take a shot on him.

This is no guarantee he’ll be able to find his way back into the league, but this is definitely a start.

The Former Knicks Love Shoes

While Galloway only spent two years in New York, he was considered to be a favorite among fans. Perhaps his best-known trademark outside of his shooting is his vast shoe collection.

He released his own shoe brand in 2021 before the NBA Finals as a member of the Phoenix Suns, and he has been known for wearing some colorful styles throughout his career.

With him out of the league for the past year, fans haven’t been able to see the colorful delight that is his shoes. If he’s able to catch back on with the Jazz or a different team, fans would be able to see what he’s wearing again.

He’s only 30 years old so the sharpshooter can certainly find somewhere to latch on. His best role would be coming off the bench and hitting threes for a contender, but he’d likely take what he can get at this point.

It will be a busy offseason for many NBA teams, so perhaps Galloway will get even more looks.

