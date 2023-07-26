Latest Intel Brings Bad News to Knicks Wing

The latest intel from SNY’s Ian Begley surrounding Evan Fournier’s messy situation with the New York Knicks cast a gloomy picture for the disgruntled veteran wing.

“I know that the [San Antonio Spurs] and the Knicks talked during the offseason about Fournier. I know some people at Spurs thought about the benefits of adding Fournier to the roster, but I think that the Knicks have been totally unwilling to attach any draft compensation to a Fournier deal. And so maybe that’s a sticking point there,” Begley said on the July 26 episode of the Orange and Blue Bloods podcast.

“… I think the Knicks are gonna have opportunities again, to move Fournier, but at this point, I don’t know, it just feels like they’re comfortable going into the season with him on the roster, out of the rotation and disgruntled.”

The Knicks are finding it difficult to grant Fournier’s wish for a fresh start away from New York and shed his $18.8 million salary for next season.

It will be an intriguing subplot next season if Fournier remains after his scathing remarks against the Knicks in a candid interview with Yann Ohnona from L’Equipe.

“You want to spit on everyone. You have hatred. Derrick Rose and I looked at each other and said to each other: ‘What the hell are we doing here?’ During the five-on-five practice, we were on the side like some prospects—uncool times. And when I realized that wouldn’t change, I took things more slowly,” Fournier told L’Equipe upon learning he was removed from the Knicks rotation last season.

He added he’d “be very surprised to be a Knick next [season].”

But he also blasts the team for killing his trade value.

“If you want to trade me with a good return, why didn’t you use me? I was coming out of a season where I was the fourth-best 3-point shooter in the league. Why not take advantage of it?” Fournier said. “Now they won’t get anything interesting and that’s normal because I couldn’t show anything [on the court].”

An untenable situation may arise if Fournier is not traded before the new season tips off.

“I would be shot [if I stay]. I’m going to be traded, it’s not possible otherwise. Or I’d be stuck, and so would they. They have several players with big contracts coming in. Unless they want to pay a crazy luxury tax… If I stayed, it would be a disaster basketball-wise for my career,” Fournier told L’Equipe. “I can manage a year without playing. Two… that would be terrible.”