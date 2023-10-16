4 NBA Teams Floated as Potential Destination for Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley

Four potential landing spots for Immanuel Quickley had been floated as the New York Knicks have yet to extend him with only a week left before the October 23 deadline.

Daily News’ Kristian Winfield named the Orlando Magic, San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons and Utah Jazz as the teams who could tender a rich offer sheet that the Knicks might balk at matching should Quickley enter restricted free agency.

Of the four teams mentioned, the Spurs project to be the biggest threat to pry away Quickley in restricted free agency.

The Magic have a glut in their backcourt with former No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony, rookie Anthony Black and Jalen Suggs. On the other hand, the Pistons already have Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Killian Hayes. The Jazz still has Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton, with highly touted rookie Keyonte George waiting in the wings.

At San Antonio, Quickley can become their starting point guard from Day One, a role that is his goal.

“Obviously, everybody — I’m sure in any profession, you want to continue to move up your rank,” Quickley said via Daily News when asked about starting. “Whatever the team needs me to do — start, come off the bench — I’m going to do it to the best of my ability.”

The potential trio of Quickley with this year’s top pick Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell, who signed a five-year, $135 million extension, will be fun to watch in the West, if ever.

The Spurs are projected to have the largest cap space at $55.3 million next summer, per Spotrac.

The Gap Between Knicks and Immanuel Quickley

There is a $20 million gap between the Knicks and Quickley in their extension talks, according to Hoopshype Michael Scotto.

“I think for the Knicks they want it to be at [$80 million], you know, like a 4 [years] for 80 [million],” Scotto said on “The Knicks Recap” podcast. “I think for Quick, he’d like it more 4 [years] for 100 [million].”

Quickley is coming off a breakout season when he finished second to Malcolm Brogdon in the Sixth Man of the Year race after he posted 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game averages. Regarded as one of the Knicks’ top perimeter defenders, Quickley stepped up when a starter was out. In 21 spot starts last season, Quickley put up gaudy numbers, tallying 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists while shooting 47% from the field and 40% on 3-pointers.

Clearly, he has what it takes to start. However, it will not happen in New York with Jalen Brunson around.

Sixth Man of the Year Favorite

Quickley remains to be the favorite to win this season’s Sixth Man of the Year at +800, according to BetOnline. Brogdon, recently traded to the Portland Trail Blazers, remains Quickley’s chief rival with +900 odds.

Los Angeles Clippers’ Norman Powell (+1000) remains third, with Jrue Holiday entering the top five bets at +1200 after his trade to the Boston Celtics. Sacramento Kings’ Malik Monk (+1400) rounds up the top five betting favorites.

Quickley’s teammates Josh Hart (+5000) and Donte DiVincenzo (+6600) also made the list as long shots.