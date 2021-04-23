Lakers LeBron James Caught Gushing Over the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have the longest active winning streak in the NBA. That is not a sentence that most people expected to read at the beginning of the season, but it has become a fact. The Knicks have won eight consecutive games and are now sitting comfortably in the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

It has not happened often over the past few years, but when the Knicks are good, it will almost surely rule the headlines. Simply put, when the Knicks are winning, the NBA is more enjoyable.

It is happening this year and it has everybody hyped including reigning Finals Most Valuable Player, LeBron James.

LeBron Hyped About Knicks Win Streak

‘Ain’t no denying DIPSET! And the league is simply better off when the Knicks are winning,” James tweeted on Thursday.

Throughout his career, James has been vocal about his love and adoration of playing in Madison Square Garden.

“Probably my favorite arena in the world to play as a visitor,” he said of the world’s most famous arena via SNY.

“Coming here, understanding the history, the mecca of basketball, being here in the bright lights, being here in the Garden, it’s my favorite place to come play, so (it’s) absolutely special.”

Knicks Are Building Something Special

Brick by Brick the Knicks are building something special. Unlike their crosstown rival Brooklyn Nets, the Knicks have built their roster mostly through the draft and trades as opposed to landing big-name free agents.

For years, the Knicks have been dependent upon their name to be a draw for free agents to come and play for the organization but have struck out time after time.

The concentration on developing the talent that they do have on their roster has the team with a record of 33-27 and they are now 6.5 games back of the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Julius Randle Is Becoming a Star

At the forefront of the Knicks’ resurgence is their 2021 All-Star Julius Randle, who is running away with the league’s Most Improved Player award. After averaging 19.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 2019, Randle has upped those numbers to 23.9 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 6.1 assists this season. He is averaging a career-high in points and rebounds this season.

Randle could also make the All-NBA team this season. He is without a doubt having the best stretch of his career with the New York Knicks. The relationship between him and the Knicks will only get stronger as Randle hopes to be able to play in New York for a long time.

“More than any team I’ve ever been on, with this year’s Knicks, it feels like we have a collective purpose,” Randle wrote in The Player’s Tribune.

“And I think that’s also one of the things that Thibs has been great at bringing to the table. This idea of how we can have our goals as individuals, and then our goals as a team…. and if we have the right mindset, there’s no reason those goals can’t feed into each other”

As long as the Knicks stay focused on the ultimate goal, the sky is the limit for this team.

