New York Knicks President Breaks Silence on Mitchell Robinson Contract

The New York Knicks have a big decision to make at the end of the season regarding starting center Mitchell Robinson.

After not coming to terms on a contract extension, it appears Robinson will have the chance to test the waters and see if he can get some good offers from teams around the league.

Both the Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks have shown interest in his talents in the past, so they could be some of the names taking a long look at him in free agency.

Knicks team president Leon Rose spoke to Mike Breen in an interview that aired on MSG Network about the young big man and the leaps he made this year. More importantly, he addressed the contract and what will go into making him an offer.

Rose Breaks His Silence

In the interview with Breen, Rose was asked about Robinson and how important he is to the team, and how he thought he did this season.

“Mitchell had a phenomenal year,” Rose said. “You know, [he] was our anchor on defense and really took a nice step this year. He even showed us a little bit on offense.”

Robinson did miss a good chunk of the year due to an injury, and it could’ve played a role in the team’s struggles this season. When Breen asked if Rose will take a look at those injuries when deciding on a new contract, he answered that he will, and that applies to every player.

“Everything is taken into account,” he said. “You have to look at that. You have to look at the injury history. You have to look at all of those things and make the right decision. For the most part, I thought he did a real good job this year.”

For what it’s worth, it does seem like the Knicks big man has the backing of the team president, but that alone might not be enough to bring him back on another contract.

What’s Next For Robinson?

The Knicks do have rookie Jericho Sims, somebody who has shown flashes of promise, available as somebody who could take over the big man role in the event that Robinson leaves.

Center Nerlens Noel will also be returning next year, presumably fully healthy after missing the bulk of this year. If Taj Gibson doesn’t retire, and he hasn’t shown any indication that he’ll do so, then the Knicks will again have a bunch of big men in the mix.

Obi Toppin is still fighting for more playing time, and he might have to do that in a small ball lineup with him and Julius Randle.

When healthy, Robinson is a dominant rim protector and the clear-cut starter, but he hasn’t shown the ability to stay healthy all year yet. That might stop the team from throwing big money at him, but something around a $10 million per year deal could be more up their alley.

Whatever the case may be, things are definitely shaping out to be interesting in the offseason.

