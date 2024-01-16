New York Knicks Linked to 9 Potential Trade Candidates

The New York Knicks trade rumors continue to grow as the team looks to get better before the trade deadline. Fred Katz of The Athletic reported that the team will look to move Quentin Grimes and listed players who they could be interested in returning.

Of the possible names, Katz lists nine potential trade candidates that the Knicks could pursue.

“Some players who fit that description include (in no particular order): the Portland Trail Blazers’ Malcolm Brogdon, the Utah Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton, the Charlotte Hornets’ Terry Rozier, the Indiana Pacers’ Bruce Brown and T.J. McConnell, the Atlanta Hawks’ Bogdan Bogdanović, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Caris LeVert and the Dallas Mavericks’ Tim Hardaway Jr.”

Most of these names have been linked to New York at some point this offseason, while others are new names. Bruce Brown, Caris LeVert, and Tim Hardaway Jr. haven’t been reported much as we head into the trade deadline. Malcolm Brogdon, Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, and Terry Rozier have been names that have flirted around in Knicks rumors.

Knicks Are Looking For Facilitators More Than a Center

Reports recently indicated that the Knicks could be interested in trading for a center at the deadline. Of the possible centers, there have been a few different options. With Mitchell Robinson potentially missing the remainder of the season due to his injury, the Knicks were expected to pursue a center.

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported on January 15 that the team was interested in Clint Capela of the Atlanta Hawks.

“For Capela, an influx of playoff-contending teams have already begun to show a level of interest, with the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, and Sacramento Kings named as possible suitors for the veteran center, sources said.”

However, Katz indicates that the team won’t be too aggressive in looking for a center and instead, will look to add a facilitator.

“The Knicks have been less aggressive in searching for a center than they have been for a facilitator, league sources told The Athletic, especially with the hopefulness around Mitchell Robinson’s return.”

Bench Scoring a Need for the New York Knicks

Since the Immanuel Quickley trade, it’s been obvious that the New York Knicks need to make a trade for a scorer off the bench. All of the names that Katz reported could give the Knicks exactly that. While some of them are more defensive-minded players, they’re also guys that can score the basketball.

New York has multiple assets that they can move at the deadline, although they’re hesitant to include them as they want to bring back a big star in the near future.

It’s going to be interesting to see the type of moves that they make before the deadline. With the addition of OG Anunoby and the team playing the best basketball that they’ve played in recent memory, this could be the season that the Knicks go all out and do whatever they need to do to win a championship. That all starts with the decisions they decide to make leading up to the deadline.