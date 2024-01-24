Los Angeles Lakers ‘Separated Themselves’ for Knicks Target

The New York Knicks have competition from the Los Angeles Lakers for one of their top trade targets in the Atlanta Hawks Dejounte Murray. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported the team’s interest in Murray and other trade targets.

“The Knicks will continue to be active on the trade market, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote. “As previously reported by HoopsHype, the Knicks have been targeting Anunoby and Hawks guard Dejounte Murray. While losing Quickley seemingly hurts a potential trade package for Murray on paper, Murray remains a player the Knicks are interested in acquiring, league sources said.”

However, the Lakers might be the favorite to land the former All-Star. Sam Amick of The Athletic spoke about the rumors surrounding Murray and the Lakers.

“It feels like that has got just very real legs to it and our Shams Charania has reported that offers have gone back and forth. There was some chatter that the Hawks ideally would love to get their hands on Austin Reaves, you know, that’s not going to happen. So it’s a question of how long does Landry Fields hold out. But it feels like the Lakers have separated themselves from the Dejounte Pack and it feels like to some degree they’ve locked in on him as a guy that they think can help them.”

The Lakers Are Interested in Two of the Knicks’ Top Targets

Not only are the Los Angeles Lakers interested in Dejounte Murray, but they also have an interest in Bruce Brown. Shams Charania of “Run it Back FanDuel TV” reported the Lakers’ interest in Brown and Murray.

“The Lakers, I’m told, are continuing to monitor two players. I think the two guys at the forefront of their targets list going into the trade deadline, Dejounte Murray of Atlanta, and Bruce Brown Jr. of Toronto.”

Multiple sources have reported that the Knicks are interested in landing Bruce Brown. Ian Begley of SNY reported that the Knicks do have interest in landing the former NBA champion.

Dejounte Murray’s more of a scorer than Brown, currently averaging 21.4 points per game, compared to Brown’s 12.1 per game, but Brown does play high-level defense. There was once a time when Murray was one of the better guard defenders in the NBA, making the All-Defensive team in the 2017-18 season. He was the steal champion in the 2021-22 season. His defense, however, hasn’t been at the same level it was once he left San Antonio.

The Knicks Have More Draft Capital Than The Lakers

Outside of the Oklahoma City Thunder, the New York Knicks are in a better position in terms of draft Capital out of any other contending team. As the Knicks have eight first-round picks, they have plenty of flexibility.

The Lakers only have one tradeable first-round pick, making it tougher to get deals done. While that doesn’t guarantee the Knicks landing the player they’re interested in, it makes things easier. Draft picks are at a premium and according to Begley, the Hawks are looking for two first-round picks in return for Murray.