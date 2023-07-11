Luka Doncic Puts Knicks Guard Jalen Brunson on Notice Amid Twitter Q&A

Rising stud New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson has been a rather active participant on social media as of late, and recently encouraged his followers on Twitter to “talk to me.”

One Twitter user asked the 26-year-old if he missed his former Dallas Mavericks teammate Luka Doncic, to which he quote-tweeted: “You see my boy put a ring on it?? @luka7doncic 🥹🥹🥹”.

Doncic himself was seemingly unsatisfied with the Knicks guard’s response and called him out for avoiding a direct response to the question.

You still didn’t answer the question 🥹🥹 — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) July 11, 2023

Of course, as had been the case with his online persona of late, Jalen Brunson replied back to Doncic’s Tweet in a clownish manner by stating: “Post the picture of the eagles jersey and I’ll answer the question 👀”.

Both Doncic and Brunson were selected in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Mavericks and served as teammates until 2022 when the latter landed a lofty four-year, $104 million deal with the Knicks via free agency.

Knicks Teammate Puts Jalen Brunson on Blast

Luka Doncic isn’t the only player to have put Jalen Brunson on notice for his social media activity of late.

On July 10, the point guard pleaded with fans on Twitter to “stop asking me” about Josh Hart and Knicks free agency signee Donte DiVincenzo, stating in what is presumed to be a joking tone that they are nothing more than “coworkers” to him.

In response, Hart addressed the situation on his personal Instagram account, posting a story where he labeled his teammate’s comments as being “cap.”

Josh Hart to Jalen Brunson on IG: “He all 🧢” pic.twitter.com/2eWr9wrvWJ — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) July 11, 2023

As is the interaction with Doncic, this swapping of jabs between Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson is almost certainly all in good fun.

The two, along with Donte DiVincenzo, have a deep relationship that dates back to their collegiate days at Villanova, as they all overlapped with one another on the Wildcats roster.

Together, they won the NCAA championship in 2016 while Brunson and DiVincenzo would go on to claim another in 2018, just a year after Hart entered the NBA.

Knicks Predicted to Target JaMychal Green

Donte DiVincenzo may not be the only former Golden State Warriors player the Knicks could snatch away this summer, as Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley predicts New York will now look to target free agent big JaMychal Green in an attempt to replace recently departed forward Obi Toppin within Tom Thibodeau’s rotation.

“New York doesn’t need a major-minutes option behind Julius Randle, since—as Toppin could attest—there isn’t much floor time to be found behind the All-NBA forward. JaMychal Green would handle 15-ish minutes per night just fine.

“The 33-year-old is a quick thinker on offense, a capable switcher on defense and, typically, an above-average shooter from distance. If his shooting holds up—he’s hit 37-plus percent from range in four of the past five seasons—he could add a stretch element to this frontcourt’s attack,” Buckley wrote.

Throughout his nine-year career, Green has established himself as a trusty frontcourt presence who can provide quality efforts on both ends of the floor. He finds himself coming off a 2022-23 campaign where he posted averages of 6.4 points and 3.6 rebounds through 57 games with the Dubs while shooting a highly efficient 54.0 percent from the floor and 37.8 percent from deep on 6.6 attempts per 100 possessions.