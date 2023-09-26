Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Interested in Knicks Ownership

Los Angeles Lakers legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson revealed on Tuesday he would consider buying a minority stake in the New York Knicks.

“I think it would be intriguing,” Johnson said in an interview with The Associated Press. “The only team I would actually probably think about is the New York Knicks.”

Johnson also revealed that he turned down opportunities in the past to own a piece of several NBA teams, namely the Golden State Warriors, Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks because of his loyalty to the Lakers. But the Knicks could become an exception when the opportunity knocks on his door.

Johnson never met the Knicks in the playoffs during his illustrious NBA career, highlighted by his rivalry with Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird. But Johnson is well aware of the Knicks’ passionate fanbase, the team’s biggest draw aside from the iconic Madison Square Garden.

“I think because of the way fans love basketball you might have to think about that one because I love coming to New York and going to the Garden and watching the Knicks play,” Johnson said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I love being with fans who are so passionate about their team, and the Knick fans are, and they’re smart. They’re smart basketball fans and so that one I would have to think about. I think that other than that, I would probably never think about ever being a part of another franchise.”

Johnson said he hasn’t talked to Knicks governor James Dolan about potentially buying a share of the team.

While Dolan recently told the New York Times he “doesn’t really like owning teams,” he does not plan to sell the team, he said in a guesting appearance with WFAN’s Carton and Roberts in January. But a New York Post report in February revealed Dolan’s company, MSG Sports, is not ruling out selling a minority stake in the Knicks or Rangers.

“That one you would really have to think about, in terms of being a minority owner of that team,” Johnson told AP. “But other than that, I would just stay with the Lakers and even with my role now, just being a fan, I’m happy just doing that with the Lakers because, again, I bleed purple and gold.”

According to Sportico, the Knicks are estimated to be worth roughly $6.6 billion.

Julius Randle Ready to Go

Julius Randle will be ready by the time the Knicks hit the Lowcountry for next week’s NBA training camp.

“Just steady progress. He’s had a very good offseason. He’ll be fresh and ready to go,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said in a Q&A with NBA.com’s Steve Aschburner.

Randle suffered a left ankle injury late in the regular season but soldiered on in the playoffs, where the Knicks reached the second round for the first time in a decade. With Randle hobbling, the Knicks fell short against eventual Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat in six games.

Tom Thibodeau Bring Knicks Back to Their Roots

As the Knicks try to build on their most successful season in a decade, coach Tom Thibodeau wants to keep it going by bringing back the good old days of the ’90s.

The Knicks will hold their training camp in Charleston, South Carolina from October 3 to 7 at The Citadel’s McAlister FieldHouse, according to The Post and Courier.

It will mark the first time the Knicks will hold camp in the Lowcountry since 2008.

The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, is where the team used to hold training camps in their glory days in the ’90s — a tradition that former coach Pat Riley started. Thibodeau experienced those good old days as an assistant coach under Van Gundy, who continued the tradition. Interestingly, the only year they missed going there under Van Gundy was before their Cinderella run to the NBA Finals during the lockout-shortened season in 1998.