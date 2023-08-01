Major Prediction Revealed Regarding Josh Hart Extension With Knicks

An already busy offseason is soon expected to become even more active for the New York Knicks, as ESPN’s Brian Windhorst stated on his Hoop Collective podcast that he expects Josh Hart to agree to terms on an extension this week.

“Josh Hart has not signed his extension yet, but Josh Hart has committed to Team USA. A whole bunch of guys on Team USA have signed extensions. Part of the reason why they’re on the team is because they’re in good positions with their contract. [Tyrese] Haliburton, [Anthony] Edwards, Austin Reaves…a bunch of other guys are in the middle of long-term contracts,” Windhorst said. “I would be very surprised if [Hart] doesn’t have an extension by this week.”

Josh Hart’s future with the Knicks was a hot topic earlier in the offseason, not necessarily due to any rumblings of him jumping ship, but how he and the franchise may come to terms on a financial commitment moving forward.

Though the wing had previously suggested back in June that he’d “probably decline” his option for 2023-24 and, in turn, test the waters in free agency, prior to the start of free agency he opted into the final season of his current three-year, $37.9 million deal in the hopes of signing an extension instead which, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, could hold a worth of about four-years, $75 million.

Hart finished off his 2022-23 campaign in New York sporting impressive averages of 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting a highly efficient 51.9 percent from distance through 25 games following his midseason arrival via trade.

Jalen Brunson Changed Wedding Date for Team USA

Last week, Knicks star Jalen Brunson tied the knot with his now-wife Ali Marks, though, originally, the festivities were planned to take place on Labor Day Weekend in September.

During a recent interview with People Magazine, the point guard revealed that he had to change dates due to his commitment to the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

“Originally, the wedding was supposed to be Labor Day, I think that’s September 2nd,” Brunson said. “That was the original date of the wedding, but my fiancée was so great helping move it because now it allows me to play for USA basketball this summer.”

As the current FIBA schedule is laid out, Labor Day Weekend will be an eventful string of days for Team USA, as they’re slated to have bouts in Manila, Philippines, spanning from August 25 through September 10.

Stephen A. Smith Picks Knicks to Win Ring Over Rivals

Jalen Brunson may have just exchanged wedding bands last week, but Stephen A. Smith believes the point guard is in line to add yet another ring to his collection…at least, before two specific conference rivals, that is.

During a recent episode of First Take, the ESPN personality tabbed Brunson and the Knicks as being closer to winning a championship than both Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young and, more shocking, Philadelphia 76ers reigning MVP Joel Embiid currently are.

“I’m going to go with Jalen Brunson and the Knicks,” Smith said when asked who of the bunch will win a title first. “I don’t know if Philly’s going to be able to get Embiid the requisite help that he needs. I certainly don’t believe in the Hawks in terms of championship contention. So I’m going to go with the Knicks.”

Smith continued that with “Tom Thibodeau, having an elite defense, knowing that they’ve got some continuity, 11 picks over the next six years including eight first-rounders,” New York seems to be in a much more stable situation than these other aforementioned organizations.