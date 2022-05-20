Knicks Have ‘Some Interest’ in $85 Million Point Guard: Report

With the NBA Draft positions set and the New York Knicks picking number 11, the team can now hone in on who they can reasonably get.

While many fans might’ve wanted to see Jaden Ivey come to New York, there’s a very small chance of that happening now that the Knicks are picking outside of the top 10, but there are options available.

The Knicks have been linked to a variety of high profile guards such as Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Brunson and Malcolm Brogdon. Brogdon is an interesting name because he’s in the final year of his $85 million contract, and the Pacers might find him expendable now that Tyrese Haliburton is in town.

According to the New York Post’s Marc Berman, he’s a player to keep an eye for the Knicks and he reports that the team has “some interest” in acquiring him.

Brogdon to Knicks

The Knicks will need to address the point guard position this offseason because they can’t afford to go through another season of Alec Burks holding it down there.

Acquiring Brogdon comes down to what the Pacers decide to do. They could decide to go for it with the roster as currently constructed to compete for a playoff spot, or they could go for a rebuild. If the rebuild path is chosen, then Brogdon could become available for New York.

“The Pacers are at a crossroads, trying to figure out if they are totally rebuilding or going for it next season after trading Sabonis to Sacramento in a big package that landed young point guard Tyrese Haliburton, among others,” wrote Berman. “Haliburton’s addition has made the Pacers evaluate the future of their incumbent point guard, Malcom Brogdon, whom the Knicks have some interest in as he’s a better defender and with more size than free agent Jalen Brunson. Brogdon is 6-foot-5 but comes with a heavy contract.”

Knicks Have Their Options

If they can’t get Brogdon, the Knicks will have plenty of other options to look at. Somebody who might not be available anymore is Jalen Brunson, and that’s because of his strong showing in the playoffs. The Mavericks certainly won’t want to let him go anymore, and they will likely fight for him to stay in Dallas long term.

In the event that happens, the Knicks would have to search elsewhere and a Brogdon trade could be perfect for them. The big hang up would be his salary and it would likely mean the Knicks have to move some pieces for him. Evan Fournier would be a good candidate for a trade, but with the Pacers looking at a potential rebuild, they might not want to bring on a long contract like that.

It will be a busy offseason for the team as they have other areas to address as well. Mitchell Robinson will be a free agent and the Knicks will have to decide whether or not it’s worth handing out a contract to an injury-prone center. When healthy, it’s a no-brainer of a deal as he’s an important defensive anchor, but that’s not a guarantee for him.

READ NEXT: Knicks Villain Sounds off on Why Stars Don’t Want to Play in NY