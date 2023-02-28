Malcolm Brogdon Issues Statement On Knicks After Impressive Win

On Monday, February 27, the New York Knicks upset the Boston Celtics with a 94-109 victory, courtesy of some stellar defense and exceptional offensive decision-making.

When speaking to the media following the game, Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon shared his thoughts on how the Knicks have evolved through the season and what led them to victory in the latest clash between the two squads.

“I thought tonight they played a more well-balanced game; I think they had more people contributing. The first time we played them, they were very Brunson and Randle heavy…Now, I think they’re actually playing better basketball, moving the ball more, so it makes them the better team,” Brogdon said, “I thought defensively, they’re a team that runs you off the line, they force you to take tough threes, you know, put the ball on the ground and get inside and then their bigs are waiting at the rim, so it forces you to take mid-range shots. And, in today’s game, analytics-wise, those aren’t the most high percentage, so, they stick to their gameplan, they’re disciplined.”

Not only did the Knicks limit one of the league’s best offensive teams, but they also found some success from the perimeter, converting 38.7% of their 31 three-point attempts to help create a manageable gap between them and their championship-hunting counterparts.

Stephen A. ‘Practically Begged’ Lillard to Join Knicks

In a February 27 episode of ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. Smith revealed how he once ‘practically begged’ Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard to join his beloved Knicks team.

"Damian Lillard is one of the greatest guards to have ever played in NBA history…I have a long and lengthy relationship with Dame, I got a lot of love for him. I practically begged this man to be in New York City, for the New York Knicks. I'd have given anything for him to end in…the New York market, in a New York Knicks uniform…If he were to depart from Portland the one place he would have wanted to be was (as) a New York Knick,"

“Damian Lillard is one of the greatest guards to have ever played in NBA history…I have a long and lengthy relationship with Dame, I got a lot of love for him. I practically begged this man to be in New York City, for the New York Knicks. I’d have given anything for him to end in…the New York market, in a New York Knicks uniform…If he were to depart from Portland the one place he would have wanted to be was (as) a New York Knick,” Smith said.

While Lillard never ended up in New York, Knicks fans will be more than happy with the contributions of Brunson since he joined the franchise this past summer, with the scoring veteran averaging 23.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 6.2 assists in 59 games, while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from deep.

Josh Hart Has Interest in Staying With The Knicks

Since joining the Knicks, Josh Hart has quickly endeared himself with the fanbase, rapidly becoming a fan favorite and one of the Knicks’ more impactful two-way players.

When speaking to the media on February 24, Hart discussed what his future plans were, noting how he would be happy to remain with the Knickerbockers beyond the current season – should that opportunity arise.

"I want a home…this is a place where I would love that home to be" Josh Hart expresses interest in staying with New York long-term and discusses his relationship with Jay Wright and his former agent now Knicks GM Leon Rose #NewYorkForever

“That’s something I would definitely want to do,” Hart said. “This is my sixth year in the league, fourth team, fourth organization, sixth head coach. I want a home. I want to find a home and this is a place where I would love that home to be. You know, on the court, there are so many things that align with my principles as a player, and, off the court, just being around with friends and close to family…this would be an amazing spot, this is something that I would love to be in and hopefully they feel the same.”

Following their impressive win over Boston, the Knicks will now turn their attention toward the Brooklyn Nets, who they are scheduled to face on Wednesday, March 1.