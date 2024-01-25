NBA Front Office Insider’s Proposed Trade Lands Knicks Malcolm Brogdon

No better guard can replace Immanuel Quickley in the New York Knicks‘ second unit than Malcolm Brogdon, the man who beat him in last season’s Sixth Man of the Year race.

ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks proposed a trade that will bring Brogdon to New York to boost the Knicks bench scoring that drastically dipped after Quickley and RJ Barrett’s exit in the OG Anonuby deal.

Marks’ trade proposal:

New York Knicks receive: Malcolm Brogdon

Portland Trail Blazers receive: Evan Fournier & Knicks’ 2024 1st round pick (top-14 protected)

It’s a trade proposal that has the vibes of the Josh Hart deal these two front offices executed at the trade deadline last year.

With the way the Knicks are playing right now, their first-round selection in June’s draft will again be in the 20s.

The Blazers are in no rush to trade away Brogdon, who is under contract for $22.5 million next season. They can flip him in the offseason or next trade deadline but the later they wait for a better offer comes with a risk. An injury to the 32-year-old Brogdon could easily kill his value.

The 32-year-old Brogdon has an extensive injury history that prevented him from playing more than 67 games in a single season over the last five years. Last season’s 67 regular-season games played represented his second-most appearances in a single season.

So far, Brogdon has played 35 of Portland’s first 44 games, averaging a solid 15.7 points and 5.3 assists against only 1.5 turnovers per game. He is the type of player who can help stabilize the Knicks offense when Jalen Brunson gets his customary rest.

No Traction yet in Malcolm Brogdon Trade Talks

Even if Brogdon seems to be the ideal candidate as Quickley’s replacement, the Knicks are not aggressively pursuing Brogdon.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, “There hadn’t been any significant discussion between New York and Portland about Malcolm Brogdon as of late last week.”

For Brogdon’s caliber, Portland is just asking for a fair price.

“Rival executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe a fair asking price for Brogdon is a first-round pick and salary filler,” HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported on January 18.

The Knicks though are still weighing all their options.

Will Mark’s proposal be enough for the Knicks to land him?

Scott Perry Picks Alec Burks over Bruce Brown

Former Knicks general manager Scott Perry picked Alec Burks over Bruce Brown as the team’s ideal trade target.

“I would be focused on trying to find somebody to get… to fill that role come off the bench, can score, capable of getting 20 points if needed, and also not sacrifice the integrity of your game defensively. The name that stands out most to me, obviously, is Alec Burks,” Perry said on the January 24 episode of SNY’s “The Putback” with Ian Begley.

Perry chose Burks, primarily, because of his familiarity with Tom Thibodeau’s system.

“He’s been there in the locker room. The players know him. So he would seem to be more of a seamless fit. A guy like Bruce Brown, and I love Bruce Brown’s game. I think he’s tough. He physically fits a lot of places, but he’s a little more of a duplication for what the Knicks already have in guys like Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo and Quentin Grimes — more defensive-oriented players and not guys who really create off the bounce,” Perry explained.