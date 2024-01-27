New Team Joins Knicks, Lakers in Pursuit of $45 Million Trade Target: Report

The Houston Rockets is the latest team to join the Malcolm Brogdon sweepstakes, crowding the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer.

“In addition to the Knicks and Lakers, league personnel believe Brogdon has another team with legitimate interest in his services: Houston, which has plenty of former Boston staffers who overlapped with Brogdon during his season with the Celtics,” Fischer reported on January 26.

The $45 million guard is under contract until next season with a $22.5 million guaranteed money. Fresh off winning 6th Man of the Year last season, Brogdon arrived in Portland via the Damian Lillard-Jrue Holiday blockbuster trade in the offseason.

The 32-year-old veteran guard is averaging better numbers than last season, albeit with a rebuilding team. In 33 games, including 19 starts for the Trail Blazers, Brogdon is producing 15.5 points and 5.3 assists while hitting a remarkable 42% of 5.1 3-point attempts.

But Portland got him with the intention of flipping him for an additional draft asset as they continue to rebuild around Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe.

“Rival executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe a fair asking price for Brogdon is a first-round pick and salary filler,” HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported on January 18.

The Lakers have their 2029 first-round pick at their disposal. But they are saving it up for the potential Dejounte Murray trade.

On the other hand, the Rockets like the Knicks, have a bounty of draft capital from Brooklyn via the James Harden trade and their own.

Brogdon is one of the Knicks’ trade options to replace Immanuel Quickley in their second unit. They also have their eyes on Utah’s Jordan Clarkson and Toronto’s Bruce Brown, according to multiple reports.

Jalen Brunson Reacts to All-Star Snub

Knicks star Jalen Brunson was gracious in defeat after Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard edged him in a close battle for the last NBA All-Star starting guard spot in the East.

“Congrats to Damian Lillard, he’s deserving,” Brunson said via SNY after scoring 21 points in just 26 minutes in the Knicks’ wire-to-wire 122-84 win over defending champion Denver Nuggets on Thursday, January 25.

“That’s definitely a goal of mine, but the most important thing is it’s about how we handle business playing night in and night out. Obviously, that’s an individual goal but I won’t be in that position if not for my teammates and coaches. So as long as we win, individual stuff comes our way,” Brunson added.

Charles Barkley Feels Sorry for Jalen Brunson

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley felt sorry for Brunson for not making the cut by a slim margin.

“I’m never gonna show throw shade at Dame Lillard,” Barkley said on “Inside the NBA” on TNT after Thursday’s announcement of the All-Star starters. “I love him as a person and as a player, but I would have loved to see Jalen Brunson be a starter. I said this last year, I can’t believe what a great player he’s turned into.”

Barkley called Brunson’s arrival in New York “the greatest free agent signing.”

“What Jalen Brunson has [done] for the Knicks, he made the New York Knicks relevant for the first time since Patrick Ewing — plain and simple,” he added.

Brunson is expected to be voted as one of the top reserves by the coaches, which will be announced next Thursday, February 1.