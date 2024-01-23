Why Knicks Are Not in a Rush to Trade for Malcolm Brogdon

While multiple reports have Malcolm Brogdon as one of the New York Knicks‘ trade targets, he’s not high on their list.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, “There hadn’t been any significant discussion between New York and Portland about Malcolm Brogdon as of late last week.”

With Brogdon beating Immanuel Quickley, the player the Knicks are looking to replace, in the Sixth Man of the Year race last season, he should be the perfect trade candidate.

The 32-year-old veteran guard is averaging better numbers than last season, albeit with a rebuilding team. In 33 games, including 19 starts for the Trail Blazers, Brogdon is producing 15.5 points and 5.3 assists while hitting a remarkable 42% of 5.1 3-point attempts.

For Brogdon’s caliber, Portland is just asking for a fair price.

“Rival executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe a fair asking price for Brogdon is a first-round pick and salary filler,” HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported on January 18.

So why are the Knicks not in a rush to trade for Brogdon?

Trading away a draft capital for a half-season rental is not the M.O. of this shrewd Knicks front office especially if there are still other options.

Unlike Brogdon, who is on an expiring $22.5 million contract, their two other options — Toronto’s Bruce Brown and Utah’s Jordan Clarkson — have team-controlled contracts that the Knicks could later flip in a star trade down the line.

Brown has a $23 million team option for next season while Clarkson has 2 more guaranteed years left after this season paying him just above the midlevel exception.

Giving up draft capital for either Brown or Clarkson is more palatable than renting Brogdon for only half a season.

Bruce Brown Fans Trade Rumors

Brown fueled the Knicks trade rumors with his lavish praise for Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau and openly suggesting he could fit perfectly with the Knicks roster.

“I am a dog,” Brown told New York Post’s Jared Schwartz. “I play extremely hard on both ends of the floor. I can do just about whatever [Tom Thibodeau] needs me to do.”

“Every time we play Thibs, I go up to him and shake his hand, just because of what he’s done,” Brown added. “Nothing but respect for Thibs.”

The Knicks’ interest in Brown dates back to last free agency, where he parlayed his 6th Man role with last season’s champion Denver Nuggets into a $45 million, 2-year deal with the Indiana Pacers.

Heat Counter Knicks and Pacers Moves

Defending Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat countered the Knicks and Pacers’ moves with the Terry Rozier trade on Tuesday, January 23.

The Heat acquired Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets for Kyle Lowry and a lottery-protected 2027 first-round draft pick (unprotected in 2028 if it doesn’t convey in 2027), per multiple reports.

Pat Riley’s move came after the Knicks traded for OG Anunoby and the Pacers got Pascal Siakam to bolster their playoff-contending rosters.

The 29-year-old Rozier gives the Heat a much younger point guard who is in his prime. Rozier is averaging 23.2 points and 6.6 assists, both career highs, this season.

The Heat and the Pacers are currently tied for 6th to 7th seeds in the East with 24-19 records behind the Knicks (26-17) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (26-15).

The Knicks still have a move up their sleeve to separate themselves from the middle of the East’s playoff pack.