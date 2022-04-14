Former Knicks Forward, Euro Star Shreds the NBA: ‘No Desire to Return’

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, several basketball players have been faced with difficult career decisions. That includes players with ties to the New York Knicks like Mario Hezonja and Mindaugas Kuzminskas.

By and large, players have vacated their spots with Russian clubs, which were barred from EuroLeague and EuroCup competition; FIBA has similarly suspended Russian teams from international play. But not everyone is leaving the country, despite the pressure they’re facing to do so.

For his part, Hezonja elected to remain with the VTB United League’s UNICS Kazan and he has continued to have a stellar campaign for the club. In 43 appearances across all competitions this season, he averaged 16.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals.

However, remaining in Russia isn’t the only controversial thing the Croatian has done recently. Just this week, the former No. 5 overall pick saw fit to put the NBA on blast.

In an interview with the Russian outlet Tatar-inform, Hezonja went scorched earth on the NBA game, claiming that it’s more entertainment than actual sport. Moreover, he suggested that he was disrespected during his time in the league and declared that he wasn’t considering any kind of return there.

“There are a lot of things that I don’t like there. I have no desire to return to the NBA, I saw a lot of things there,” Hezonja said, via translation. “I didn’t get as much respect on the court as I deserved. In addition, in my opinion, basketball in the NBA is more of a show than a game.”

The Knicks were actually spared by Hezonja, who seemingly credited the organization with helping him grow as a player

“I ended up with the New York Knicks, in a cool organization,” he said. “I learned there to take care of my health, my body and my diet. It was there that I created myself as a player. Because it was a completely different level of self-care, just like preparation is a completely different level.”

Hezonja further espoused his belief that he didn’t make a mistake in coming to the league as a 20-year-old, despite his draft bust status.

“Everything that happened to me helped me become who I am, here and now, in the EuroLeague and the VTB League.”

Hezonja appeared in 58 games for the Knicks during the 2018-19 campaign, making 24 starts and averaging 8.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals. He’s probably best remembered for his game-saving block against LeBron James during a 124-123 win over the Lakers at MSG.

Kuzminskas Looking For a New Basketball Home

While Hezonja decided to remain in Russia, Kuzminskas was compelled to seek employment elsewhere. On Friday, April 8, BC Zenit St. Petersburg announced that it had terminated the 32-year-old’s contract after the two sides mutually agreed to a parting of ways.

Zenit has been one of the VTB League’s hardest-hit clubs, losing no less than eight players — including five Americans — amid the war in Ukraine.

Kuzminskas had appeared in 32 games across all competitions with the club, averaging 5.6 points and 1.9 rebounds while connecting on 35.8% of his triples this season. The Lithuanian national played parts of two seasons with New York from 2016 to ’17, putting up 6.2 points and 1.8 boards per contest.

