Knicks Reject Mavericks Trade Offer for Disgruntled Wing: Report

New York Knicks disgruntled wing Quentin Grimes might have to wait for his opportunity elsewhere a little longer.

According to New York Post’s Stefan Bondy, the Knicks are increasingly likely to keep Grimes past the deadline.

“The other player being shopped is Quentin Grimes. As we’ve reported in this newsletter, he’s been frustrated with his role even after the Knicks cleared some of their guard glut by dealing Immanuel Quickley. … The Mavericks showed interest, but their package was quickly turned down by the Knicks, a source said,” Bondy reported on February 6.

Grimes, currently out with a sprained knee, is eligible for an extension this summer. He’s the next Knicks young player likely to get traded after Quickley, who sought a larger role and the payday that commensurates with it.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, the Knicks will only move Grimes for an upgrade and not for a lateral move.

“It’s become clear the Knicks aren’t willing to part with Quentin Grimes unless New York is trading the young swingman for a perceived upgrade, sources said, as opposed to swapping him for a different back-of-the-rotation piece. Grimes continues to have fans in Atlanta and Utah, sources said,” Fischer wrote reported on February 5.

The Knicks have shopped him around packaging him with Evan Fournier and a draft compensation, per Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto.

Jalen Brunson Dodges Serious Injury

The Knicks and their fans held their collective breath when Jalen Brunson tweaked his ankle late in Tuesday’s 123-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

SNY’s Knicks insider Ian Begley reported right after the game that Brunson left the Madison Square Garden under his power.

“I’m hearing so far that belief is Jalen Brunson has avoided a severe ankle injury. That’s the initial read on it,” Begley said on SNY Sportnite with Nikki Lattarulo. “We saw him walking out of the locker room area slowly, gingerly, no limping, no crutches, nothing on his ankles. So that’s a good sign.”

Brunson suffered the injury on a drive against Grizzlies rookie G.G. Jackson with 5:31 to play with the Knicks’ once 20-point lead cut into half 105-95. He went to the locker room and did not return to the game.

The Knicks were already missing three of their starters — Julius Randle (dislocated shoulder), OG Anunoby (elbow inflammation) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle surgery) — and Grimes.

Knicks Discussed Bruce Brown With Raptors

According to The Athletic’s Fred Katz, the Knicks and the Toronto Raptors have discussed a potential trade involving Bruce Brown, who won a championship with the Denver Nuggets last season as 6th Man.

“The Knicks have spoken with the Toronto Raptors about Bruce Brown, league sources have said, but [Quentin] Grimes hasn’t been part of those conversations. Instead, discussions have centered around Evan Fournier and draft compensation for Brown,” Katz reported on February 6.

Brown is averaging 9.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists, not exactly gaudy numbers that could boost the Knicks bench in need of scoring especially in non-Jalen Brunson minutes. But his defense and positional versatility is what makes him an ideal fit in Tom Thibodeau’s system.