Rejected Mavericks Offer for Knicks’ Quentin Grimes Revealed

The rejected Dallas Mavericks offer for New York Knicks‘ disgruntled swingman Quentin Grimes turns out to be Josh Green.

Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto made the revelation on his latest trade intel on the morning of the February 8 trade deadline.

“Dallas attempted to trade for Knicks guard Quentin Grimes in talks that primarily centered around Josh Green, but that overture was rejected by New York, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Post first reported on the Mavericks’ attempt to trade for Grimes.

“The Mavericks showed interest, but their package was quickly turned down by the Knicks, a source said,” Bondy wrote on February 6.

The 23-year-old Green just signed a $41 million, three-year extension with the Mavericks in the offseason. The 6-foot-5 Green is averaging 8.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 48.1% from the field and 40.9% from the 3-point line this season.

But over his last 4 games, Green averaged 17.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 57.8% from the field and 52.2% from 3 on a healthy 5.8 attempts. The Australian wing was the 18th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the same class that yielded Obi Toppin (no. 8) and Immanuel Quickley (no. 25). Both Toppin and Quickley are no longer with the Knicks.

Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported that the Knicks will not trade Grimes for a lateral move.

“It’s become clear the Knicks aren’t willing to part with Quentin Grimes unless New York is trading the young swingman for a perceived upgrade, sources said, as opposed to swapping him for a different back-of-the-rotation piece,” Fischer wrote on February 5.

The 23-year-old Grimes is extension-eligible this summer.

Knicks Talk to Pistons for Alec Burks

Scotto also confirmed ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski’s earlier report that the Knicks have discussed bringing back Alec Burks.

“The Knicks have been an active team,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on “NBA Today” on February 7. “They wanted to improve, especially their bench scoring at the deadline. I don’t think that’s changed with the group of injuries they have right now. I think there’s an expectation that these all players are going to get back in relatively short order.

But they’ve certainly built a big cushion in the standings with how well they played. But certainly players like Alec Burks in Detroit — that’s been a conversation for the Knicks [and] for some other contenders who can get him with some draft assets.”

Burks just dropped 25 points and 7 assists off the bench Wednesday night as the Pistons stun the Sacramento Kings 133-120 to improve to 7-43 this season.

“Discussions of Burks returning to New York remain in play, league sources said,” Scotto wrote.

Haggling Over Pick in Bruce Brown Trade Talks

The Knicks have already offered a first-round pick, which the Toronto Raptors are seeking in a Bruce Brown trade. However, they still haggling about which among the Knicks’ collection of first-round picks, according to Sportsnet Canada’s Michael Grange.

“According to a league source, the Raptors are asking for and have been offered a first-round pick for Brown, who is earning $22.5 million this season and has a team option on his deal for next season worth $23 million.

The sticking point is that the Knicks are trying to get the deal done by using one of the two first-round picks they have for the upcoming draft — either their own pick, projected to be 23rd, or the Dallas Mavericks’ pick, which would be 17th if the draft was tomorrow, and is top-12 protected,” Grange reported on February 6.

The Raptors already got two 2024 first-round picks from the Pascal Siakam trade on top of their own selection. But the Knicks want to keep their picks beyond this year for a star trade down the road.

Scotto also confirmed Granger’s report.