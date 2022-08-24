Proposed Mega-Deal Sends Knicks Star Julius Randle to Lakers

Clearly, the main goal for the New York Knicks heading into this upcoming season is to try and acquire Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. However, prior to this buzz, The Athletic’s Fred Katz reported in a June 28 episode of the Callin Shots podcast that the team was interested in parting ways with star big man Julius Randle.

“The Knicks have inquired with other teams about moving Julius Randle … I’m not optimistic, if you’re somebody who wants them to trade Randle, I wouldn’t predict that’s what happens this summer. We’re talking about like giving him away. Maybe if you take back a contract of equal value.”

In a perfect world, the Jazz would be willing to take on Randle in a package for Mitchell. Unfortunately, all signs point to CEO Danny Ainge wanting to embark on a full-fledged youth movement if they move on from the 25-year-old and the big man, though talented, does not pique his interest in this regard.

That said, while Utah may not be open to acquiring Randle, this doesn’t mean that he couldn’t find himself being involved in a deal that would bring Mitchell to New York.

With the amount of draft compensation Ainge is looking to receive for the All-Star and New York’s reported reluctance to meet his asking price, it is a popular belief as of late that adding a third team into the mix could wind up making a ton of sense to turn this hypothetical exchange into a reality.

In an August 23 write-up penned by NBA writer Tommy Beer, a best of both worlds type of trade was concocted, as he proposed a 3-team blockbuster involving the Knicks, Jazz, and Los Angeles Lakers that would bring Mitchell to the Big Apple while also sending Randle outbound.

The outline of the proposed deal reads as follows:

New York Knicks receive:

Donovan Mitchell

Rudy Gay

Utah Jazz receive:

Russell Westbrook

Talen Horton-Tucker

Cam Reddish

Deuce McBride

Rokas Jokubaitis

2023 first-round pick (via Knicks)

2023 first-round pick (from Knicks, via Pistons)

2025 first-round pick (via Knicks)

2025 first-round pick (from Knicks, via Bucks)

2026 first-round pick swap (top-ten protected via Knicks)

2027 first-round pick (via Knicks)

2027 first-round draft pick (top-3 protected via Lakers)

2029 first-round draft pick (top-10 protected via Lakers)

Los Angeles Lakers receive:

Julius Randle

Bojan Bogdanovic

Patrick Beverley

Jordan Clarkson

Beer believes that “the ideal, best-case scenario” for the Knicks in a Donovan Mitchell deal would be to offload Julius Randle in the process, and sending him to Los Angeles is believed to be a great way for the franchise to do exactly this, all while preserving some of their future assets in the process.

Why The Knicks Say Yes

Obviously, this proposed exchange by Beer sees a ton of moving pieces, many of which would be heading to Salt Lake City.

And while reports of late when it comes to Mitchell trade talks are that the Knicks have been “turned off” by the “wild” demands that the Jazz are making, this blockbuster idea would help New York meet Utah’s desired asking price all while allowing them to keep hold of several promising-young prospects and clear up significant cap space.

“This would help the Knicks clear up cap space and avoid a potential logjam at certain positions while enabling New York to hold onto their promising prospects. It’s been reported that Utah has no interest in Randle, and understandably so, as his four-year $100+ million extension is about to kick in.

“Trading Randle to LA would not only prevent the Knicks from including all their future picks but would also enable New York to hold onto all three of their prized youngster (Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes). In addition, trading Randle would open up a spot in the starting lineup for Toppin, a former lottery pick who showed flashes of enticing upside late last season,” Beer wrote.

With this exchange, New York would likely find themselves rolling out a starting lineup of Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell, RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, and Mitchell Robinson.

Considering that the eldest of the bunch would be Brunson (turns 26 years old on August 31), this unit would not only have the potential to wreak havoc on an opposing defense night in and night out during the 2022-23 campaign, but also for many other seasons to come.

Beer Explains Randle-Lakers Move

The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz are not the only ones who could come away satisfied from this proposed blockbuster, as Beer believes that Julius Randle joining forces with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles could prove to be a quality addition from a talent perspective.

“Even in a “down year” in 2021-22, Randle averaged 20.1 points, 9.9 boards and 5.1 dimes. The only players to exceed those numbers in each category last season were Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Randle is just 27 years old and squarely in the heart of his prime,” Beer wrote.

Drafted 7th overall by the Lakers back in 2014, Randle spent the first four years of his NBA career in blue and gold. In his final season with the club back in 2017-18, the power forward posted impressive per-game averages of 16.1 points, 8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and half a block on 55.8% shooting from the floor.