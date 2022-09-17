Knicks Discussed Mega Multi-Team Blockbuster: Report

The New York Knicks may have failed in their attempt to acquire perennial All-Star Donovan Mitchell this summer, but this is not to say that they weren’t putting ample effort into trying to make a trade happen.

Seemingly throughout the entire offseason, the rumor mill was constantly churning about this specific topic, and found within its spin were reports and rumblings about lofty trade offers and demands made by both New York and the Utah Jazz.

From proposals that would have sent RJ Barrett to Salt Lake City to Danny Ainge’s reported desires of acquiring upwards of seven first-round picks, news cycles were consistently pushing out updates on the negotiation process between these two parties.

And though the Mitchell sweepstakes are now all wrapped up, as he was ultimately dealt to the Cavaliers on September 1, still we find new reports surfacing about just how intense the Knicks’ pursuit of the guard was.

According to a September 16 article penned by The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Jovan Buha, before Cleveland acquired Mitchell, New York discussed a four-team trade idea with Utah, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Charlotte Hornets.

Per the report, one initial concept would have involved Jazz wing Bojan Bogdanović and Hornets guard Terry Rozier heading to Los Angeles.

Though this mega-deal never would up amounting to anything, Amick and Buha noted in their piece that the Lakers and Jazz are still in communication with one another, as reports are that Los Angeles has an interest in acquiring Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, and Malik Beasley.

Charlotte and Knicks Could Still Trade

Ever since the Jazz shipped their former All-Star out to Cleveland, fans and media pundits alike have been working tirelessly to try and figure out what could be next on the agenda for the New York Knicks.

And while there have been many ideas that have surfaced during this period, one of the more popular hypothetical alternative routes many believe the franchise could look to embark on is to find a way to offload the remaining four years, $117 million left on power forward Julius Randle’s contract, and the Hornets are often seen as a realistic trade partner in such a scenario.

An up-and-coming team with playoff aspirations after just knocking on the door with a 43-39, 10 seed finish last season, Charlotte, who has remained rather dormant this summer, is seen as an ideal taker for the 27-year-old big man should the price be right.

Despite ranking in as the eighth youngest team in the league, led by 21-year-old budding superstar LaMelo Ball, it seems that all this ball club needs to do to snap their six-year postseason drought in 2022-23 is attain a suitable star-caliber running mate for their point guard.

By trading for Randle, the Hornets would be bringing on a 20-plus point per game scorer from over the last five years who, just two seasons ago, was deemed the NBA’s Most Improved Player and finished within the top 10 of the league’s MVP race, all while filling their vacancy at the starting power forward position along the way.

As for why a deal with Charlotte could work out for the Knicks, aside from the long-term financial flexibility it would give them, parting ways with Randle would simultaneously bestow third-year power forward Obi Toppin the opportunity to take on the starting power forward position within Tom Thibodeau’s lineup, which is a role the former lottery pick has only managed to thrive in.

Mitchell Came ‘Very Close’ to Knicks Trade

In his first interview as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell spoke glowingly about his new team with ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, but also made a stunning admission about how he initially believed this summer’s sweepstakes were going to play out.

When Windhorst asked the star guard how close he believes he was to being traded to the Knicks, he was very candid with his response.

“Very close,” Mitchell said. “I won’t say more than that, but I know a little bit more than most. Definitely very close.”

Mitchell would then go on to state that, though he didn’t end up heading back to his home state of New York, when he found out he was being traded to Cleveland he was “very excited.”

The 26-year-old joins a young nucleus in Cleveland consisting of fellow All-Stars Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, rising star Evan Mobley, and the highly talented 28-year-old wing Caris LeVert.