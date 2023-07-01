Knicks Among ‘Few’ Teams That Could Have Interest in Hornets’ Miles Bridges

The Knicks have, thus far in this early portion of the NBA’s swap meet, resisted the urge to splurge too heavily on either the trade or free-agent markets. They are discussing dealing away forward Obi Toppin, probably to Indiana, and have made overtures to free-agent guard Donte DiVincenzo, but the front office has remained patient when it comes to using its exceptions or diving into trade possibilities.

One name that has been raised, cautiously, around the team is Hornets forward Miles Bridges, a restricted free agent who appears at a standstill with Charlotte and, according to Yahoo’s Jake Fischer, could ask the Hornets to remove their qualifying offer and make him an unrestricted free agent.

That would allow a team to bring in Bridges in what could be a bargain signing—but one that comes with serious baggage. Bridges is under a league suspension for a brutal domestic violence incident that was well-chronicled on social media. He got a 30-game suspension, but since he was not under contract last season, he will only serve 10 games this year.

“There aren’t many teams that could sign him and cope with the backlash, and not a lot of teams even have him on the board,” one Eastern Conference executive said. “But the Knicks are in a small group of teams that could. There’s only a few.”

Bridges Had a Breakout Year Before Charges Filed

Bridges, who is 25 years old, was on his way to a significant payday after last season, when he averaged 20.2 points and 7.0 rebounds, adding 3.8 assists. All were career highs, and his fast-paced, athletic style meshed easily with Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball.

But accusations of domestic abuse, along with horrific photos, were posted on Instagram in June 2022 by Bridges’ wife, Mychelle Johnson. Bridges pleaded no contest to one felony count of domestic violence in November, avoiding jail time in doing so.

Now, Bridges wants to restart his NBA career. The Hornets made a qualifying offer of $7.9 million before the start of free agency, and that made him restricted free agent, meaning the Hornets could match any offer. Bridges has the option of signing that and playing this season for Charlotte, becoming an unrestricted free agent next summer. Around the league, that was the expected outcome. And the Hornets could yet keep Bridges on a new contract.

Fischer’s report suggests Bridges might prefer a clean break from Charlotte and a second chance elsewhere. The Hornets are tentative about re-signing him, having floated the idea last winter after his case was resolved, only to deny they were considering it once the backlash proved too strong.

Would the Knicks Make the Bridges Plunge?

On the floor, the Knicks could use a player of Bridges’ athleticism, versatility (he can easily play either forward position) and scoring prowess. They have the full non-taxpayer midlevel exception available, worth $12.5 million, though they’re hoping to use that for DiVincenzo. They also could use the expiring contract of guard Evan Fournier in a potential sign-and-trade for Bridges, with the Knicks sending back a draft pick as compensation to the Hornets.

But for any team considering Bridges, it is what’s happened off the floor that matters most. The Knicks are familiar with dealing with players who have been accused of various bad acts, from bringing in Latrell Sprewell after he choked his coach to a rape accusation against Derrick Rose (he was found not liable in a lawsuit), but the Bridges situation is different—he pleaded no contest, after all, and there are stomach-turning photos that accompany the story.

That could prove too much for the Knicks to pursue Bridges. But it is on the table, at least.