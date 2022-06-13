Knicks Concerned With Free Agent, East Team Emerges as Top Rival: Report

The New York Knicks will see Mitchell Robinson hit free agency this summer if they can’t come to an agreement before June 30.

Mitchell will have his share of suitors around the league if that does happen, and it does look like an extension will not be signed. There are many teams around the NBA that could use a lengthy shot-blocking center, and Robinson can provide that.

One thing that’s holding him back is his inability to hit shots from anywhere other than right next to the rim. There are still teams that would love to have him doing that, but his options will be more limited.

The New York Post’s Marc Berman reports the Dallas Mavericks might be out of the running.

“Meanwhile, an NBA source said center-starved Dallas is not expected to be interested in Robinson at his hefty price tag (at least $11M per) and has set its sights on cheaper free-agent centers,” wrote Berman on June 11.

That doesn’t mean the Knicks are in the clear, but it instead creates a different frontrunner vying for Robinson’s services.

Chicago in the Mix

It has already been reported that both the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons expressed interest in Robinson before the trade deadline, but no deal happened and the young center finished the year with the Knicks.

With free agency now looming, the Bulls are once again expected to pursue him. Berman reports Chicago could be New York’s top competitor.

“The Post has learned the Bulls are continuing to do their research on Robinson ahead of the free-agency period that will begin July 1,” he wrote. “The Bulls could be the main competitors for Robinson if the Knicks don’t lock him up to a contract extension on June 30.”

It’s a tough decision to make for the Knicks because they already have Nerlens Noel on the roster on a similar salary that Robinson would command, but he did miss the bulk of last season.

Robinson is still young and can develop a shot, but he’s had injury issues throughout his career. When healthy, he’s certainly deserving of a ~$11 million deal, but that’s been a big question mark for him.

Knicks Concerned About Maturity

While fans might think injury history could be the major hangup, a source tells the New York Post that his maturity could be the biggest issue.

“According to a source, the Knicks’ main concern is how the 24-year-old Robinson will respond if he gets a lucrative long-term deal,” writes Berman. “Maturity has always been an issue with the 2018 second-round pick from Louisiana.”

There’s still plenty of time for the maturity to take place if that is what the Knicks are concerned about. Robinson has taken his fair share of shots at the Knicks on social media, so that could what the team is concerned about.

Things are shaping up for this to be an important offseason for the team, so New York will need to address the Robinson situation, and they’ll also have to figure out what they are doing with Kemba Walker.

READ NEXT: Knicks Urged to Pursue ‘Sleeper’ 3-and-D Free Agent